Barcelona Told Youngster Can Be ‘a Phenomenon’ Like Messi

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has been tipped to go on and become a “phenomenon” like club captain Lionel Messi by former Juventus and Real Madrid coach Fabio Capello.

The Italian told La Vanguardia that he expects the 18-year-old Spain international to develop into one of the best players in the game. He said, “The first time I saw Messi play live, I said he would be a phenomenon. Well, as a midfielder, Pedri can be the same, one of the best in the world because he has it all. I’ve never seen an 18-year-old player with Pedri’s personality. He has impressive confidence. Also, works hard, runs, defends, attacks. It’s incredible.”

Pedri is in the midst of an epic campaign that has already seen him feature 52 times in all competitions for Barcelona, winning the Copa del Rey in his debut campaign with the Catalan giants.

The teenager has gone on to play a key role for Spain at Euro 2020, featuring in all five matches so far and has helped La Roja into the semi-finals of the tournament. Pedri and his Spain teammates play Italy next for a place in Sunday’s final at Wembley Stadium.

The Barcelona midfielder will then head to the Olympics after Euro 2020. The 18-year-old has been named in Spain’s 22-man squad for the tournament which starts later in July in Tokyo.

Pedri Reassures Barcelona Over Olympic Call

Pedri’s involvement at the Olympics has not gone down well with Barcelona. The club is concerned about fatigue ahead of start of the new La Liga season, according to Sergi Capdevila at Sport.

The teenager is aware of his club’s concerns but has moved to reassure the Catalan giants he will have time to rest and can handle the heavy workload, as reported by Marca.

“Luis de la Fuente spoke to me before announcing the list for the Olympic Games,” he he said. “I just love to play football and I’ll be happy to keep playing. I do, though, understand Barcelona’s point of view because I have played many matches. But, I want to tell Barcelona that I’ll arrive well-rested.”

Pedri Favorite For Prestigious Award?

Pedri’s impressive performances this season for club and country also mean the Barcelona midfielder is now favorite to land the prestigious Golden Boy award, according to Sport’s Toni Juanmarti.

The trophy is handed out annually to the most impressive Under-21 player in Europe’s top five leagues and was won last time out by Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland who pipped Barcelona’s Ansu Fati to top spot.

Pedri now appears to be leading the race for the trophy after impressing for club and country but does face competition from players including Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, and Mason Greenwood.

The last Barcelona player to win the award was, unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi. The Argentine was handed the trophy in 2005 after breaking into the first team at the Camp Nou

