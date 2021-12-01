Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti Explodes At Fans Who Stop Car [WATCH]

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti was engaged in a ugly confrontation with supporters as he drove away from training at the Ciutat Esportiva on Wednesday, December 1.

Several ‘supporters’ tried to stop the Frenchman’s car by standing in front of the vehicle and even tried to sit on the hood as they took photographs of the defender on mobile phones.

Umtiti honked his horn to try to move on and was able to drive off. However, the center-back then proceeded to get out of his car and walked back to talk to the individuals, as shown by El Chiringuito TV.

🚨🚨 ÚLTIMA HORA 🚨🚨 💥 Un aficionado se sube al capó del coche de @samumtiti y el jugador explota: 😡“Ven aquí. ¿Pagas tú el coche? ¿Por qué tocas? ¿Sabes qué es el respeto?”. #JUGONES pic.twitter.com/iGxqqNodV7 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) December 1, 2021

Umtiti was heard asking, “Come here. Do you pay for the car? Do you know what respect is?” The individuals involved continued to take photographs and video the incident, while one even tried to get Umtiti to sign a Barcelona shirt.

The Barcelona defender eventually returned to his car and was able to drive away from the scene, but the incident is the latest involving a player being hassled by ‘suppporters’ of the club while driving away from the training ground.

Messi, Griezmann and Koeman Targeted Previously

Former boss Ronald Koeman saw his car mobbed by supporters as he left the Camp Nou after defeat to Real Madrid in El Clasico in October 2021. The Dutchman spoke about the incident at the time, as reported by Diario AS.

“I don’t think there is a solution. For me, it is more a social problem, it is not a matter of them being Catalans. It is more a matter of education, they have no values. We don’t have to pay much attention, and it seems that it was only with me, but it has been with many players, with their families. It may be that with me it has been more exaggerated, but even Carles Puyol had to suffer.”

Other players have been targeted in the past including Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, and Frenkie de Jong, as reported by ESPN. The incidents have led Barcelona to try and increase security at their training ground.

Does Umtiti Have a Future at Barcelona?

Umtiti continues to face an uncertain future at Barcelona after slipping down the pecking order at the Camp Nou due to injury and lack of form. The Frenchman has not played a single minute this season and is behind Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet, and Oscar Mingueza in the pecking order.

The arrival of Xavi as the club’s new coach brought a report that Umtiti had impressed on the training ground, but the Frenchman has still not managed a single minute in the club legend’s first three games in charge.

Indeed a Camp Nou exit still looks the most likely option for Umtiti. Barcelona have been looking to see if they can rescind the defender’s contract, as reported by Albert Masnou at Diario Sport.

The Catalans have failed to agree a wage reduction with the 28-year-old and want to find a way to agree an exit before his contract expires in the summer of 2023.

