Barcelona Hoping To Agree 5-Year Deal With Winger: Report

Barcelona are continuing plans to bolster the first-team squad ahead of the summer transfer window and are “determined” to strengthen the attack for 2022-23.

Former player Deco, who is the agent of Leeds United winger Raphinha, is due in Europe for talks about a possible move for the Brazilian. Barcelona are hoping to reach a verbal agreement on a five-year deal “as soon as possible,” as reported by UOL’s Bruno Andrade.

The Catalans would then need to start negotiations with Leeds United over a move for the forward. Leeds have already warned they will not accept any offers under €48 million.

However, if the Whites end up being relegated from the Premier League then Raphinha’s release clause will drop to just €25m, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. Jesse Marsch’s side are currently just two places above the drop zone.

Barcelona Want Raphina Even If Dembele Stays

Raphinha had been seen as a potential replacement for Ousmane Dembele, who is out of contract at the end of the season, but the Brazilian is wanted even if the Frenchman stays, as reported by Javier Miguel at Diario AS.

The coaches at the Camp Nou “consider both players compatible and even necessary to have a broad and balanced squad.” In fact if Raphinha did arrive it would more likely spell the end for Adama Traore.

Barcelona brought in Traore in January on loan from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers. His deal includes a purchase option which is reportedly set at €30 million, a fee the club do not want to pay.

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch has been asked about Raphinha’s future and admitted that he’s well aware of the speculation concerning a move to the Camp Nou at the end of the season, as reported by Football Espana.

“Despite what’s said on the outside, I’ve not said a word to him about Deco or Barcelona, but everyone knows it’s out there,” he said. “He’s a massive talent. I just want him to become the player I know he can be. Everyone here wants to enjoy the football he can play and, of course, we want him to stay as long as possible. He’s a fantastic player and very good person.”

What Next For Dembele?

Meanwhile, Dembele continues to shine for Barcelona and picked up another assist in the team’s 1-0 win over Sevilla on Sunday, April 3. The victory saw Xavi’s men move into second place in the table in Spain.

Only Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema (11) now has more assists than Dembele (10) in La Liga in 2021-22. However, Barca’s Frenchman is unrivalled when it comes to providing assists since the turn of the year, as shown by SofaScore.

Following his assist to Pedri, Ousmane Dembélé has now provided 8 league assists in 2022 – no one else in the top 5 leagues has more than 6 assists since 1 January. He's also created the joint-most big chances (8) in the top 5 leagues this year.

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany spoke about Dembele’s future before kick-off against Sevilla. Alemany told reporters the attacker could stay if he can fit in with Barcelona’s salary constraints, as reported by Sport.

“He and his agents have known for nearly a year what our position is,” he explained. “For us, he can stay, as long as it’s within sustainable salary limits and proportionate to his teammates.”

Yet it’s still unclear if Dembele will stay past the end of the current campaign when his contract expires. Talks over a new contract collapsed in the January transfer window and compromises will surely be needed on both sides if an agreement is to be found.

