Barcelona Show Off ‘Wizard’ Pedri in Training [WATCH]

Pedri has only been a Barcelona player a matter of months but there’s no doubt the 18-year-old has already made a big impression at the Camp Nou. The midfielder has already forced his way into the first team and is a regular currently under manager Ronald Koeman.

Barcelona have not been afraid to show off their starlet’s talents either. The club have branded him a “wizard” in training and offered a glimpse of the youngster’s brilliant ball control.

It’s been a big week for Pedri on and off the pitch. The youngster started against Atletico Madrid in La Liga and Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League. He also celebrated his 18th birthday on Thursday after the 4-0 victory in Ukraine.

Pedri will be hoping to keep his place in the team for Sunday’s visit from Osasuna in La Liga. Koeman’s men head into the match in need of a win to move up the table after suffering their third league defeat of the season against Atletico Madrid last weekend.

Griezmann & Barcelona Celebrate Pedri’s Birthday

Pedri actually turned 18 on Barcelona’s way home from Kiev. The team flew straight back to Barcelona after the full-time whistle and celebrated the youngster’s special day on the bus back to the airport, according to Sport.

Striker Antoine Griezmann “became an improvised DJ” by taking charge of the music with the players in good spirits after a big win. The World Cup winner also “surprised everyone by playing happy birthday at full volume” which was very much appreciated by Pedri.

The midfielder is the youngest player in the Barcelona squad this season and has previously told Sport’s Toni Juanmarti that he’s been the butt of jokes about his age explaining, “they tell me that when the older players speak, the kids keep quiet!”

AC Milan & Bayern Wanted Pedri

Barcelona fans may not have known too much about Pedri when he first arrived over the summer from Las Palmas but it’s fair to say they’ve learned plenty about the youngster in the early weeks of the season.

The teenager has made 12 appearances in all competitions for Koeman’s men and has already scored his first goals for his new club. Pedri was on target against Hungarian champions Ferencvaros in the Champions League and against Real Betis in La Liga.

🔝🖐Le FC Barcelone colle une manita au Real Betis ! ✔ Premier but de la saison pour Ousmane Dembélé.

✔ Antoine Griezmann encore buteur.

✔ Messi avec un doublé en 45 minutes.

✔ Premier but pour Pedri.#BarçaRealBetis 5-2#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/sYHpksAdAi — LaLiga (@LaLigaFRA) November 7, 2020

Yet it appears other top clubs in Europe were well aware of the youngster’s talent and potential. Both AC Milan and Bayern Munich wanted to sign Pedri but lost out to Barcelona, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Pedri has always made it clear his heart belongs to Barcelona. The youngster revealed in a recent documentary that his grandfather founded the Barcelona supporters’ club in his hometown of Tegueste, as reported by Marca.

The midfielder has also endeared himself further to Barca supporters in a recent interview with Cadena Ser. Pedri spoke about the time he had a week’s trial with Real Madrid and said he was grateful to Los Blancos for rejecting him because “now I’m at the team I always wanted to be at.”

