Xavi Calls up 15-year-old Wonderkid To Barcelona Training

Barcelona coach Xavi has already demonstrated his commitment to youth by handing teenagers Gavi, Pedri and Alejandro Balde regular game time this season and seems to be on the hunt for the club’s next big talent.

The manager called up 10 of Barcelona’s Under-19 squad to the first-team’s training session on Sunday, August 4, including highly-rated attacker Lamine Yamal.

Xavi has been “pleasantly surprised” by Yamal after asking around the club for information on youngsters who have the potential to break into the first team, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Yamal is “considered to be the greatest talent at La Masia” despite the fact he is still only 15. The forward is set to play in the club’s Juvenil A team this season which means he will be featuring alongside players three years his senior.

Barcelona already consider Yamal a “special talent” who is similar to Ansu Fati. The striker also enjoyed a meteoric rise at Barcelona, going from the Juvenil A side straight into the first team.

Xavi ‘In Love’ With Yamal

Yamal certainly appears to have impressed Xavi already. The Barcelona boss has been described as being “in love” with the forward’s talent after discovering his abilities and potential.

Barcelona are keen to look after Yamal as he will be able to sign his first professional contract later this year. It would be no surprise if there were offers from other clubs, but Barca will want to keep hold of such a rare talent.

Yamal does share an agent with Barcelona youngsters Eric Garcia and Gavi which may help Barca’s cause. Both players also came through the Barca academy and are now regulars in the first team.

Sky’s The Limit For Yamal?

Barcelona’s latest wonderkid has already attracted plenty of praise despite his tender years. He’s been described by one journalist as “the best player to play seven-a-side football for Barcelona in years,” according to Goal.

Other seasoned Barca watchers have highlighted his versatility and believe he is the biggest talent to emerge from La Masia since a certain Lionel Messi.

Best part about Lamine? He can play across the front 3. Either at RW, LW or as a 9 and has incredibly assosicative game, dribbling, vision, skills, goals and creativity. For me, if he can live upto his potential, he's the biggest talent I've seen come out of La Masia since Messi. https://t.co/CRjQqMA5V7 — La Masia (@Youngcules) September 4, 2022

Comparions with Messi are unhelpful but it’s worth remembering that La Masia has been a breeding ground for many Barcelona players past and present. Fati, Gavi, and Nico Gonzalez as well as veterans such as Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, and even Xavi himself have all come through the academy.

Yamal is one of several talents being tipped for the top currently. Barcelona are also expecting big things from Ilias Akhomach, who has already made his debut under Xavi, and reserve coach Rafa Marquez thinks will get more chances this season, as reported by Sport.

“I think he’s on the right track. He has a very open mind to help him be better every day,” he said. “He has a purpose and one of the main points that I have to focus on is that if he continues like this, he will surely have opportunities in the first team.”

Marquez will be working closely with the club’s youngsters this season after taking charge of Barca Atletic. The Mexican is a former teammate of Xavi’s and knows he has a key role in preparing and nurturing the club’s most talented youngsters so they are ready for the first team.

