‘Xavi Gave Me the Trust To Play Again:’ Defender Praises Barcelona Boss

Barcelona defender Sergino Dest has been full of praise for manager Xavi Hernandez after being recalled to the starting XI at the Camp Nou by the new coach.

Dest has struggled for minutes since Xavi arrived but has played 90 minutes in Barcelona’s last two La Liga fixtures against Espanyol in the Catalan derby and at Valencia last time out.

The USMNT star, who was linked with an exit in the January transfer window, told ESPN that he is glad to have regained his manager’s trust and wants to prove he deserves to stay in the team.

“I feel good on a personal level, Xavi gave me the trust now to play again,” he said. If I don’t play, I always train harder to get into the team again, so I will never stop. So, if I don’t play, I train really hard to get my stamina back and everything and get stronger. And when I can play, I try to show that I want to be there.”

Dest looks almost certain to start Barcelona’s next fixture against Napoli in the Europa League on Thursday, February 24. Dani Alves is ineligible for the fixture, after not being named in the team’s European squad, which means Dest should continue at right-back.

Dest Says ‘Intensity Was The Key’ To Valencia Win

Barcelona’s 4-1 win over Valencia saw Dest put in one of his best performances of the season for the Catalan giants. The visitors secured the win thanks to a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hat-trick and a goal from Frenkie de Jong.

Dest spoke about his team’s performance after the game and felt it was Barcelona’s intensity that proved key to seeing off the challenge of the hosts at Mestalla Stadium.

“I feel great. Three points away is always a good feeling and, as a team, we fought really hard,” he said. “I think the intensity was the key, we helped each other a lot. The teamwork was good.”

The win moves Barcelona back into La Liga’s top four and keeps the club’s hopes of Champions League qualification on track. The victory also extends Barca’s unbeaten run in La Liga to nine games.

Xavi Hails ‘Spectacular Dest’

Barcelona coach Xavi was clearly impressed with Dest’s performance at Mestalla and singled the 21-year-old out for praise after the match. Xavi admitted the youngster has made a big step forwards in recent months.

“Everyone is improving,” he said. “Let’s take Sergino as an example. When we got here, he wasn’t doing so well, but now he is doing great. I thought he was spectacularly good [against Valencia], both with the ball and without it. I am really happy with his progress.”

Dest still faces a real battle for regular minutes at Barcelona. Dani Alves appears to be Xavi’s first choice currently, but Dest will know the 38-year-old certainly is not a long-term option for the Catalan giants.

