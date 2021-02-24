Barcelona Told Xavi Is ‘Fully Prepared’ To Return As Coach

X

avi is already “fully prepared” to fulfill his dreams and return to Barcelona as coach, according to former Arsenal and Spain midfielder Santi Cazorla.

The 41-year-old continues to be linked with a return to his former club and is impressing in his first managerial role in charge of Qatari side Al Sadd.

Cazorla currently plays for Xavi at Al Sadd and has spoken to RAC1 about the possibility of his coach leaving and returning to his former home.

Xavi is fully prepared to train at Barça, he is aware of everything the club demands and has the necessary technical capacity. Xavi always tells us that as long as we have the ball, the opponent will never create danger for us There are also a lot of rumors here with Xavi and the elections, but I see him very calm. It is clear that his dream is to be a Barça coach. I don’t know if now, tomorrow or in five years … but he doesn’t hide it.

Xavi has never hidden his desire to return to Barcelona and spoke about the possibility earlier this month. The former midfielder admitted that “everyone sees me as Barcelona coach” and added “of course, it would be a dream” to manage Barça, as reported by Sport.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Xavi Thinking About Barca’s Defensive Problems?

Cazorla also revealed that Xavi has been asking him about his former Villarreal team-mate Pau Torres. Barca were linked with a move for the 24-year-old center-back last summer, and Cazorla admits he’s a big fan of the youngster.

I think Pau Torres is a brutal player, Xavi asks me a lot about him. He is a young player, I think he is a brutal footballer. He has a great personality. He has more Barça style, he gets the ball very well and he has a very good vision of game.

Barca’s defensive errors have been evident all season. The team are currently on a run of eight games without a clean sheet, with center-back Clement Lenglet guilty of conceding a needless late penalty against Cadiz last time out in La Liga.

Barca are expected to strengthen defensively this summer by bringing Eric Garcia back to the club from Manchester City on a free transfer. The defender has already agreed personal terms on a five-year deal, according to Fabrizio Romano at the Guardian.

Xavi On Brink Of League Title

Some Barcelona fans have questioned Xavi’s ability to manage Barcelona as he is only just at the start of his managerial career. The club legend took over at Al Sadd in 2019 after hanging up his boots and has already admitted he turned down an approach from Barcelona last year because it came “too soon.”

Yet Xavi has been busy acquiring titles during his title in Qatar. He has already won four titles with Al Sadd and looks set to add a first league title to that tally this season. Xavi’s team are currently top of the table by 13 points and are unbeaten after 17 games.

Al Sadd could even be crowned champions by March 7. The date is also important for Barcelona as presidential elections are scheduled to take place which could result in big changes at the club and potentially another approach to Xavi.

READ NEXT: Ter Stegen Sends Message to Barcelona Fans Ahead of Key Games