Xavi Jokes About Ter Stegen’s Wonder Save For Barcelona

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez revealed how he joked with goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen after the German’s wonder save against Real Mallorca in La Liga.

Ter Stegen produced a remarkable reflex block to debut Jaume Costa from close range in stoppage time at Son Moix to preserve Barca’s 1-0 win and help secure a huge win for the Catalan giants that takes the team into fifth place in La Liga.

Xavi was asked about the save at a pre-match press conference ahead of Barca’s trip to Linares in the Copa del Rey on Wedneday, January 5 and admitted it was a moment of brilliance that should help boost the goalkeeper’s confidence.

“I joked around with him saying even I could stop that ball! But of course he needed that. For me he’s one of the best in the world,” he said. “Sometimes goalkeepers can fail. Perhaps it’s true he’s been a little bit below par. But it’s normal after a few years if you dip a little bit the critics come. He’s continuing to prove to everyone he’s still one of the best in the world.”

Ter Stegen could be rested for Barcelona’s game against third-tier side Linares. The Copa del Rey offers Xavi the chance to hand his fringe players some rare game time which could mean a start for back-up stopper Neto.

Xavi Out To Win Copa del Rey

Barcelona won the Copa del Rey last season under former boss Ronald Koeman and, although it’s not usually regarded as one fo the club’s top priorities, Xavi insists his team are in it to win it.

“I think we view this competition the same as the others,” he added. “We will go for the win and try to win the cup, regardless of our position in the league. Absolutely, the cup remains an objective for us. We want to end up becoming champions.”

Barcelona the most successful team in the tournament’s history, having lifted the Copa del Rey a record 31 times. Athletic are the next on the list with 23 victories.

Will Coutinho Leave Barcelona?

Philippe Coutinho may have expected a rare start against Linares but will miss the game against Linares after testing positive for Covid-19. There is also continuing speculation that the Brazilian has agreed to leave Barcelona in January but Xavi was coy about his future.

“No I haven’t spoken directly to Philippe about this. He’s a good professional and helps us out,” he said. “The truth is that if we want players to come in, some have to come out. We have managed to register Alves. We are still waiting for Ferran. But yes clearly in order to continue to register player we must sort things out.”

Coutinho has featured six times for Barcelona since Xavi replaced Koeman at the helm but only one of those appearances has been as a starter and he appears to have little future at the Camp Nou.

