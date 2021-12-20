Xavi Lists 6 Players Barcelona Simply ‘Can’t Lose’

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has highlighted the importance of 17-year-old midfielder Gavi and included the youngster in a list of six players the Catalan giants simply can’t afford to lose.

Gavi scored his first goal for the club in Barcelona’s 3-2 win over Elche and was named man of the match for an impressive display. The youngster received a warm embrace from his manager after the win.

Xavi spoke about the importance of the teenager, and the raft of other impressive young players at the Camp Nou currently, at a news conference ahead of Barca’s final game of 2021 at Sevilla.

“He’s a spectacular player, we can’t lose that level of player. We can’t lose Gavi, Nico, Abde, Ansu, Pedri, Araujo, these guys are the present and the future of the club,” he said. “And Gavi is definitely one of them. I understand, I know the club is working really well to negotiate his contract. He’s fundamental to this team.”

Barcelona are close to agreeing a contract extension for Gavi, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The new deal will run for five years and will see the midfielder’s salary increase every season.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Sevilla Game ‘Another Final’ For Barca

Xavi takes his Barcelona side to Sevilla on Tuesday, December 21 for a final La Liga game of the year and the chance to move into fourth place in the table. Yet it will prove a tough test against a Sevilla side currently flying high in second place in La Liga.

Barca do have some momentum after beating Elche 3-2 last time out and Xavi also told reporters that the game will be like a final for the Catalan giants at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

“Tomorrow is another final for us so we will try to win the match. We know it will be difficult against Sevilla because they are in a good moment, they have a very good team, they have a very important coach and it will be very difficult for us,” he said. “But we are very excited, enthusiastic to get the three points so we can go into the Christmas break, rest and come back stronger in January.”

Sevilla head into the game after a 2-1 win over defending champions Atletico Madrid but have injury concerns over Lucas Ocampos, Gonzalo Montiel, and Diego Carlos ahead of the game, as reported by Football Espana.

Xavi Backs Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

The Barcelona boss also offered his full backing to goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen before the match. The stopper is set to make his 300th appearance for the Catalans against Sevilla but has come in for criticism this season.

However, Xavi made it clear how important Ter Stegen is for Barcelona and just how highly he rates the 29-year-old Germany international.

“Marc is fundamental to the team. When I spoke before about the commitment of the players, with Marc it’s the same. The commitment, his professionalism, his dedication, he’s extraordinary, he wants to improve,” he said. “There are moments that he makes errors that are one-offs, individual errors, lately his game with the feet has been extraordinary. Can he improve in goal? Yes, obviously, and he knows that. But distributing the ball, playing with his feet, he’s excellent. Yes he should improve, he knows it, it’s an issue of how he plays, he knows that. For us he’s one of the best in the world and we should try to help him improve.”

A win for Barcelona would send Barcelona above Atletico Madrid in the table and level on points with high-flying Rayo Vallecano in fourth place. Xavi’s side return to action in 2022 against Real Mallorca on Sunday, January 2.

READ NEXT: Xavi Decides on ‘No.1’ Choice To Replace Aguero: Report

