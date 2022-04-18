Xavi Admits He’s ‘Disappointed, Upset’ By Barcelona

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez admitted he was left “disappointed” and “upset” by his team’s shock La Liga defeat to relegation-threatened Cadiz at the Camp Nou on Monday, April 18.

The visitors ran out 1-0 winners to end Barca’s run of 15 games without defeat in the Spanish top flight and also pick up a memorable first ever win at the Camp Nou.

Xavi spoke to reporters after the match and made it clear just how he was feeling after seeing his team follow up their Europa League defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt with another loss, as reported by Catalunya Radio.

“We are angry because we missed a great opportunity to differentiate ourselves from the teams that are fighting for the Champions League. Today we are practically saying goodbye to the League,” he said. “Personally I’m disappointed, upset. We have to play with more determination, more faith and more desire. This is Barça and we have to do more, in defense and attack.”

The result leaves Barcelona in second place in the table but level on points with Sevilla and Atletico Madrid. However, the Catalan giants do have a game in hand on both teams.

Another Tough Test Awaits

Barcelona have little time to rest after Monday’s defeat with a trip to Real Sociedad in La Liga up next on Thursday, April 21. A victory for La Real would see the Basque side close the gap on Barca to just two points.

Xavi urged his side to improve ahead of the trip to Anoeta and avoid thinking that a top-four place, and qualification for next season’s Champions League, has already been achieved.

“We have to be humble and think that nothing has been done. There has been a change in the system, in the game. But we have to improve,” he said. “To be in the Champions League next year we have to play with more faith, more determination and more impetus. We can’t give away four clear chances and the ones we generate we have to score.”

Barca’s defeat to Cadiz was the team’s first in La Liga since December and just the second time Xavi has lost in the Spanish top flight since replacing Ronald Koeman as first-team coach.

Barcelona Fans Vent Frustrations

Barcelona fans vented their frustrations at the club before and during the match at the Camp Nou. Fans had been angered after seeing a reported 30,000 Eintracht Frankfurt fans gain entry to the Camp Nou for Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final tie.

The German club were only allocated 5,000 tickets but were able to buy more from Barcelona season-ticket holders who were not attending the game. President Joan Laporta has apologized for the ticketing debacle but was targeted by fans.

“Barca yes, Laporta no,” sing a few fans outside after ticket fiasco vs. Frankfurt. They think the president put money over the club’s other interests pic.twitter.com/vIHdeUEBQV — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) April 18, 2022

Barca’s singing section also protested by staying away from the match altogether. ESPN showed the rows of empty seats behind the goal as the Grada d’Animacio stayed away on Monday.

A group of Barcelona supporters are protesting the match after more than 30,000 Frankfurt fans made their way inside the Camp Nou during their midweek clash in the Europa League. pic.twitter.com/naBQzelAiB — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 18, 2022

All of which made for a curious atmosphere inside the stadium with a crowd of just 57, 495 in attendance. The protests certainly did not help Barca who put in another lacklustre showing to complete what has been a miserable few days for the Catalans.

