Xavi Trials Using Center-Back in Midfield for Barcelona: Report

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has been experimenting with his squad in training after suffering consecutive defeats to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League and Cadiz in La Liga.

The manager tried out center-back Eric Garcia in midfield with a view to using the 21-year-old as a pivot and potential replacement for Sergio Busquets, according to reporter Sique Rodriguez.

Barcelona have issues in midfield with 19-year-old Pedri ruled out for the rest of the campaign with a torn hamstring. Xavi does have Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Riqui Puig, and Nico Gonzalez available but may have to rotate to keep his players fresh.

Garcia is in his first season back at Barcelona after three years with Manchester City. The center-back has featured in 21 of the team’s 31 La Liga games but has come under scrutiny for his performances.

The defender has been sent off twice this season and has conceded penalties in two of his last three matches. However, Garcia is known for his ability on the ball and passing range which may be one reason Xavi is potentially contemplating using him in midfield.

Although Garcia is played regularly for Barcelona he’s not guaranteed a start when Xavi has a fully fit squad to choose from. Indeed Gerard Pique and Ronald Araujo appear to be the coach’s preferred central defensive partnership.

Eric Garcia Opens Up On Cadiz Defeat

Garcia partnered Clement Lenglet in central defense against Cadiz, with Pique injured and Araujo suspended, but could not prevent Lucas Perez scoring the only goal of the game to hand the visitors a shock 1-0 win.

The center-back spoke to Barca TV after the match and tried to explain where it had all gone wrong for Barcelona against the relegation-threatened Andalusians at the Camp Nou.

“I think we started out the game well, we were attacking, we had a couple of opportunities. Ousmane had one, the goalkeeper saved it. Then we came in a little bit rushed because we weren’t scoring,” he said. “We were playing well in the second half and then they scored. We tried to attack as much as possible but they had chances on the counterattack. We were on a good run in the last few games, we haven’t had the results we were expecting.”

The defeat ended a run of 15 straight matches without defeat for Barcelona in La Liga.

Xavi: Players Are ‘P****d Off’ By Cadiz Defeat

Barcelona coach Xavi admitted he was annoyed to see his side lose to lowly Cadiz and also admitted the result had upset his players, as reported by ESPN.

“I am annoyed and we have to be self-critical, myself first, as the coach. We’re playing to be in the Champions League, that’s why I am so angry. There was a lack of desire and determination. It’s been a really bad week and we have to turn things around as soon as possible,” he said. “The players are p****d off. I’ve tried to encourage them after the match, but we must compete better. We have to look at what we have done wrong in defence and attack. On Thursday we have another final against Real Sociedad.”

Xavi and Barcelona must respond quickly with the games coming thick and fast for the Catalans in the business end of the season. The team’s next La Liga fixture is away at Real Sociedad on Thursday, April 21.

