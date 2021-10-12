‘You Can’t Be That Good at 17!’ Expert Raves About Barcelona Star

Barcelona teenager Gavi has come in for some huge after his impressive performances for Spain in the Nations League Final Four. The 17-year-old played a key role in the semi-final win over Italy on his international debut and started again in Spain’s narrow 2-1 defeat to France in the final.

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Jamie Redknapp has been left stunned by the teenager’s displays and told Sky Sports he cannot believe the youngster is still only 17, as reported by Diario Sport

“I want to see Gavi’s birth certificate… You can’t be that good at 17! He is a phenomenon, very talented. I’m amazed, I loved watching him play, it’s a pleasure to see him,” he said. “Gavi is going to be a superstar if he continues on this path. He has it all, I loved watching him play tonight.”

Gavi has burst onto the scene this season and has been fast-tracked from the Under-19 team to the senior side, making seven appearances for Ronald Koeman’s first team so far.

The midfielder was a surprise inclusion in the Spain squad for the Nations League Final Four and made history on his debut, becoming the youngest player to feature for La Roja at the age of 17 years and 62 days.

Luis Enrique Praises ‘Not Normal’ Gavi

Redknapp is not the only former player who has been full of praise for Gavi. Spain coach Luis Enrique made it clear just how impressed he has been with the teenager’s performances for the national team, as reported by ESPN.

“It’s not normal that he plays like that [at 17]. He’s a player with personality, enviable physical conditions and he plays our style of football. He plays like he’s at school or in his garden at home,” he said. “It’s a pleasure to have a player with that quality and character with us. We can say that he’s the national team’s present, not [just] the future.”

Gavi’s impressive showings look set to earn the youngster a new and improved contract at the Camp Nou. According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca are planning to a new deal which will also increase his €50 million release clause.

Gavi To Continue Against Valencia & Dynamo Kiev?

Koeman started with Gavi last time out against Atletico Madrid in La Liga and could keep the teenager in the team for Barca’s next two fixtures against Valencia and Dynamo Kiev.

The Catalan giants will once again be without midfielder Pedri due to injury with the 18-year-old expected to miss the two games and potentially the league clash against Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on October 24, as reported by Diario Sport.

Pedri’s absence in midfield is likely to mean Gavi keeps his place in the starting XI alongside Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong in midfield. Koeman has already admitted he needs Barca need to win their next three games after overseeing a disappointing start to the season.

