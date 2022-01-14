Barcelona Youngster Says He Lost The Desire To Train Under Koeman

Barcelona youngster Alex Collado has become the latest player to express his dissatisfaction about life under former coach Ronald Koeman who was sacked in October 2021 after 14 months in charge.

Collado was left unable to play for Barcelona in 2021-22 after the club failed to register the former Barca B captain. The 22-year-old was able to train with the team but couldn’t play competitively and has now secured a loan to Granada for the second part of the campaign.

The winger has now spoken out about his frustrations at life under the former Barca boss and admitted in an interview with Marca that he rarely even spoke to the Dutchman.

“I showed the level in my team. The decision was his if he didn’t like it or I don’t know what was wrong with me. But, in the end, with Koeman, my desire to train was taken away a bit,” he said. “Yes, because I was going through a situation like that and he wasn’t talking to me, talking or anything. Nor do I want to go into much more detail. There have been complicated situations, but Barça is the club of my life.”

Midfielder Miralem Pjanic, who is currently on loan at Besiktas, has also been critical of Koeman’s tenure at the Camp Nou, while Barcelona defender Junior Firpo has also hit out at the way he was treated by the Dutchman.

Xavi’s Words ‘Moved’ Collado

Collado may be set to spend the next few months away from Barcelona but does appear to have a future at the club. Xavi told a pre-match press conference before Barca’s La Liga clash at Granada that he’s expecting the winger back in the summer.

“I would like him to always play. The shame is that we haven’t been able to have him play for us due to a bureacratic issue,” he said. “He would have helped us, he’s been great in training. Tomorrow he could play against us but I‘m happy for him. He’s a great lad. Our objective is to have him back in June and he can help us then.”

The 22-year-old told Marca that is was a boost to hear the coach’s words, although he is now focused on helping his new team for the rest of the current campaign.

“When I heard him talking about me at the press conference, it was very exciting for me. Because he was a great footballer, now he is the coach and that made me happy,” he explained. “But now I am here in Granada and the important thing is to perform well here to show all that I can contribute to the team.”

Collado Still Determined To Succeed at Barca

Collado now has the chance to show Xavi exactly what he can do in La Liga before heading back to the Camp Nou in the summer to try to force his way into the first team.

The versatile youngster, who can play in midfield, as a playmaker or out wide on the right which is his preferred position, says that he remains determined to succeed at Barca despite the difficulties he’s encountered.

“I have always wanted to succeed at Barcelona. I decided to stay here for that,” he added. “It was what I wanted as a child and that is why I have followed that path. I’ve always known where I’ve wanted to be.”

Collado has been with the Catalan giants since the age of 11, rising through the ranks to become captain of Barca B. He’ll spend the rest of the season away at Barca, but Xavi’s comments suggest he may still be have a future at the Camp Nou.

