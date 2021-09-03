Former Broncos QB: Why Denver Won’t Make the Playoffs

Former Broncos signal-caller Chris Simms is excited by what head coach Vic Fangio is cooking in Englewood. Though he does have some concerns.

The quarterback competition between Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock dominated headlines this offseason. Yet Simms believes this Broncos unit are capable of their own waves, earmarking them as of the NFL’s “under the radar teams.”

Offensive Riches vs. Defensive Questions

“I would be shocked if they’re not in the mix of things,” Simms said on NBC Sport’s Brother From Another on August 27.

“The offense is legit, they finally got the offensive line figured out. Javonte Williams is the real deal. When you go through the receiving core, what?! I mean, it’s up there with anybody in football with a healthy Courtland Sutton. Let’s not forget Noah Fans is really damn good too in the pass game.

“The defense is where [the team] is questioned. We know Vic Fangio is awesome, we do know that. They got Kyle Fuller from the Bears, Ronald Darby, I think the secondary will be improved. You’ve got Chubb and Von on the edge, it looks like they’re going to be 100% healthy. The question on the defense is the defensive tackles maybe, the interior part of the defense is the one thing you’ve got to look at.”

Simms – who threw just 17 passes for the Broncos during his sole season at Mile High – believes the Denver defense will be one of the main factors as to why they ultimately fall short of the postseason.

“The Broncos are one of those teams on the fence about, ‘Do I pick them to go to the playoffs or not?’ Ultimately, I don’t think I’m going to pick Denver to go to the playoffs,” Simms said on his Unbuttoned Podcast on August 31.

“I’m going to go they’re 8-9, something like that. Maybe 7-10. It’s a very easy schedule early. That Giants game, that’s going to be a big game for both teams, they’re both going to be hungry to get off to a good start. They’re better than the Jaguars and Jets certainly. Life gets harder after that, I do think they may have more of a run game this year…the defense is good, but how good?”

Follow the Heavy on Broncos Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

QB Decision ‘Understandable’

As for the quarterback battle, Simms initially believed Drew Lock was the answer but suggested the Broncos’ decision to start Teddy Bridgewater was sound.

“Early on in training camp I always thought, ‘Man Drew Lock is the guy that can maximize all that weaponry they’ve got on the offensive side of the ball,’ Simms said on Brother From Another.

“He does have real talent but at the same time, Vic Fangio is a defensive coach, we know they’re always conservative a little bit, ‘I want a quarterback that doesn’t screw the game up.’ I’m sure he’s a little burned by what he saw from Drew Lock last year a few times. Just going ‘what the hell, why are you throwing that ball there? There’s a mosh pit of guys and that’s an interception.”

“So that’s probably still in the back of his mind. Then when you talk about George Paton, the new GM, was in Minnesota with Teddy Bridgewater when he drafted him. I completely understand it. Teddy knows how to play ball and if you want to get your team off to a good start, I understand them going with the guy who’s been there, done that, knows how to take care of the football, over the guy who yeah, might have more talent but might put you in some compromising positions early in the year and you don’t get off to a good start.”

If Simms’ predictions are to be believed the Broncos will need to break Vic Fangio’s September hoodoo to be any hope of a playoff spot in the AFC.

Follow Patrick Djordjevic on Twitter: @Patdjordjevic