Ex-Eagles Pass Rusher Visits Steelers, ‘Blur’ RB Gets Buccaneers Tryout

Two former Philadelphia Eagles players were trying to land jobs on Thursday after turning in their midnight green jerseys. Defensive end Shareef Miller visited with the Pittsburgh Steelers while running back Adrian Killins got a tryout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Neither one has yet to sign a contract in their (hopefully) respective new cities.

Miller, who took some parting shots on the way out, was relegated to strictly special teams for the Eagles and saw action in just one NFL game. It was an unfortunate ending since the team invested a fourth-round draft pick in the Philly native back in 2019. He was a stud pass rusher at Penn State where he racked up 14.5 sacks and 100 total tackles (31.5 for loss) in 34 games. He’ll seek to find a new home in Pittsburgh, less than 2.5 hours from where he played his college ball.

Shareef Miller the new scandrick? pic.twitter.com/N5CWDL9vUu — Howie Roseman hate account(🦅) (@Flip_3xx) December 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Killins has been on the seesaw all year for Philly after being signed, waived/released and re-signed a whopping seven times. The 5-foot-8, 164-pounder from the University of Central Florida (UCF) will try to latch on with Tampa Bay, about 1 hour and 15 minutes from where he played his college ball. Killins — the “human blur” who clocked an unofficial 4.39 seconds in the 40 — rushed for 2,459 yards at UCF while catching 70 balls for 864 yards in 51 college games.

Broncos Coach Says ‘Grass Isn’t Always Greener’

Another former Eagles player who has been in the news recently has been Will Parks. The 26-year-old safety was released by Philly on Tuesday and signed with the Denver Broncos after six teams put in waiver claims for him. Parks mostly towed the company line, minus one tweet that went viral for (maybe) criticizing the Eagles’ organization.

ready to work! thats all imma keep saying! I’m ready! BITW!! https://t.co/GNYlKKood4 — William (@PhillyWill11) December 3, 2020

On Thursday, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio added some fuel to the fire by sharing how happy the team was to get Parks back on the roster. Those happy reunion feelings appeared to be mutual, per Fangio.

“He left here last year because of an opportunity to go back home to Philly and it didn’t work out for him there and as many players find out, the grass isn’t always greener,” Fangio said, via Sports Illustrated. “I think he’s very happy to be coming back here. What role he’ll play when he’s eligible to play, which will start next week providing he passes all the protocols, I’m not sure yet.”

Greg Ward Ready to Play Emergency Quarterback

Speaking of the Broncos, there was a lot of talk on Thursday about Greg Ward’s availability to jump under center should a COVID-19 outbreak hit the Eagles.

Ward played quarterback as a youngster at an elite level, appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated at the University of Houston and earning Player of the Year in Texas at John Tyler High. He even beat NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes for the district championship in high school. Naturally, he would be the guy to take the reins if all three Eagles quarterbacks — Carson Wentz, Jalen Hurts, Nate Sudfeld — tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Of course I could do it,” Ward told reporters on Thursday. “You have to have that confidence. I believe in myself. I have the confidence that I could do it if my name was called and I had to do that.”

Greg Ward, who played QB in high school and college, says "of course I could do it" if thrown into the fire like Kendall Hinton had to do last week in Denver. Ward would likely be the emergency fill-in QB if an outbreak hit #Eagles QBs room. #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) December 3, 2020

The Eagles haven’t discussed the possibility of “quarantining” an emergency quarterback, per Wentz, but Ward would definitely be the choice if they did. The issue came up due to Kendall Hinton’s emergency call to action in Denver last week after all three Broncos quarterbacks tested positive for the virus.

Very kind gesture by former Colts RB/emergency QB Tom Matte toward Broncos WR @Kendall_Hinton2. Matte was coached by the legendary Don Shula while Hinton was coached on Sunday by Don’s son, Broncos QB Coach Mike Shula. https://t.co/h2pJQQx3pK — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) December 3, 2020

