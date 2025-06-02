Former Jaguars Star Announces Retirement from the NFL

A

longtime NFL veteran is calling it a career. After 10 seasons, former Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback, Ronald Darby, has elected to retire– ending a very successful career. Darby’s decision comes a few months after signing a one-year deal with the Houston Texans. The news was first reported by ESPN insider, Adam Schefter.

Darby retires after spending most of his career as a journeyman, never spending more than three seasons with one team. Beginning his career with the Buffalo Bills in 2015, Darby experienced the pinnacle of his glory when he helped the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LII in 2017. Only 31 years old, Darby elected to retire healthy and pursue other interests while he is still able.

Taking a Look at Darby’s Career

Drafted by the Bills in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Florida State, Darby’s time in Buffalo was marred by coaching issues and inconsistent team play, eventually leading to him being traded to the Eagles prior to the 2017 season. Hampered by injuries in his first two seasons in Philadelphia, Darby played in 11 games in 2019 and had two interceptions, earning a one-year deal with the Washington Football Team for 2020. After a strong season in Washington, Darby signed with the Denver Broncos and spent two seasons there before being released ahead of the 2023 season.

Most recently, Darby played for the Jaguars in 2024 after signing a two-year deal. However, even though he played well in 2024– starting in 12 out of the 13 games he was available for– a new regime in Liam Coen and James Gladstone opted to move in a different direction and he was released by the team on March 12.

What Darby’s Retirement Means

Given the timing of the decision, it is quite possible that Darby was considered a long shot to make the Texans’ roster. With guys like Derek Stingley, Myles Bryant, Kamari Lassiter and Jaylin Smith already on the roster and expected to have big roles, Darby’s role on Houston was looking like it was going to be limited. If that was going to be the case, he walks away without the Texans needing to formally release him.

But losing him leaves a giant hole in terms of depth. Stingley and Bryant are most likely the starting cornerbacks, but guys like Lassiter and Smith are unproven and could very well end up not working out. With Darby in the picture, the Texans had themselves a reliable veteran who could be relied on in almost any situation. Now, the team needs to figure out what to do about depth.

Regardless, Darby’s retirement sees another big name player walk away from football. A BCS national champion with Florida State in 2013, the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2012 and an All-Rookie Team selection in 2015, Darby’s resume is an impressive one.