Former Oilers Forward Milan Lucic Makes Major Personal Announcement

It was in the summer of 2016 that the Edmonton Oilers decided to make a major commitment to former Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic, giving him a seven-year, $42 million contract that paid him an annual average salary of $6 million.

Lucic would spend several years with the Oilers, helping them reach the Western Conference Semifinal in his first season with the club before eventually being traded to their archival Calgary Flames in return for James Neal.

Lucic, who would later return to the Bruins for a short stint in 2023, has come forward with a major personal announcement on Sunday – he’s hanging up the skates.

Former Edmonton Oilers Forward Milan Lucic Has Announced His Retirement From The NHL

Lucic, who most recently attempted to secure a contract from the St. Louis Blues in the form of a professional tryout, is announcing his retirement from the NHL.

“Looking back on my career, I feel truly grateful to have fulfilled my dream of playing professional hockey, culminating with a Stanley Cup win in 2011 with the Boston Bruins,” Lucic said in a statement released by the NHL Players’ Association. “I want to especially thank the Bruins for giving me my start in professional hockey and for instilling the confidence to reach new heights as a player.”

Lucic also thanked the other clubs that he played for during his NHL career, including the Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers, and Calgary Flames.

“Later in my career, I had the privilege of playing with some exceptional organizations in Los Angeles, Edmonton and Calgary,” Lucic said. “I look back with fondness at the time I spent with each organization and for the remarkable teammates I had the pleasure of playing alongside.”

Finally, Lucic delivered special thanks to those closest to him, including his family, his agent, and all of those he worked with over the course of his career.

“I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to all the coaches, staff and fans from each team I was a part of,” Lucic said. “I also want to thank my agent, Gerry Johannson, for his guidance during my playing days. Finally, none of this would have been possible without my family for their encouragement throughout my career. I would like to especially thank my wife Brittany for her love and support along with my three beautiful children, Valentina, Nikolina and Milan Jr.”

Milan Lucic Spent Several Seasons With The Oilers

Lucic, who was selected in the second round (5oth overall) by the Boston Bruins in the 2006 NHL Draft, would play the first three years of the seven-year contract he signed in Edmonton with the Oilers before being shipped to the rival Calgary Flames for James Neal in the summer of 2019.

Lucic would then play out the rest of his contract as a member of the Flames, which included a playoff Battle of Alberta against the Oilers in 2022, a series in which Lucic’s former Oilers teammates won in five games.

Lucic appeared in 1,177 career NHL games, and scored 233 goals with 353 assists for 586 points.