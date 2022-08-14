Former Ravens that Stood Out in Week 1 of Preseason

While the Baltimore Ravens were busy extending their historic win streak in Week 1 of the 2022 preseason, some of their former players that began or spent a stint of their career in Charm City enjoyed stand out performances with their new teams.

Here are a few familiar faces in new places that shined in their respective preseason openers:

QB Trace McSorely, Arizona Cardinals

The former 2019 sixth-round pick served as the Ravens’ backup quarterback behind Lamar Jackson from 2019-2020 and started the 2021 season on the team’s practice squad until he was signed to the Cardinals’ active roster on November 23, 2021. He was active for just four games during his time in Baltimore and saw action in just three. His most memorable moments were the part he played setting up Lamar Jackson for the epic finish on Monday Night Football in Week 14 of the 2020 season and almost coming from behind to beat the Steelers in Week 12 of that same year in relief duty of an injured Robert Griffin III. Against the Cincinnati Bengals, McSorley went 13-of-22 for 163 passing yards and a touchdown and picked up 32 rushing yards on four carries.

QB Tyrod Taylor, New York Giants

The 11-year veteran began his career with the Ravens as a sixth-round draft pick in 2011 and backed up former franchise quarterback Joe Flacco from 2011-2014 including the 2012 Superbowl run. He’s on his fifth team since departing in free agency and has had a solid career as a stop-gap starter. Taylor went 13-of-21 for 129 passing yards and a touchdown and ran once for two yards against the New England Patriots.

CB Shaun Wade, New England Patriots

The Ravens drafted the former Ohio State Buckeye in the fifth round of last year’s draft and traded him before the end of the preseason on August 26, 2021. The highlight of his very short-lived tenure with the team was an interception he recorded to extend the streak in his first career exhibition game. Against the Giants, he recorded three total tackles and an impressive pass break up deep down the field and technically had another bounce off the back of his helmet but didn’t get counted.

RB Ty’Son Williams, Indianapolis Colts

The third-year pro was with the Ravens for the first two years of his career and was the last man standing in the running back room after the position group was decimated by injuries last preseason. Unfortunately, he fell out of favor with the coaching staff despite a strong preseason and opening two games to the 2021 season. Williams signed with the Colts on May 24, 2022, after the Ravens rescinded their restricted free agent tender and in his first game with the team, he carried the ball five times for just 10 rushing yards but walked in for a 15-yard touchdown on his lone target out of the backfield.

QB Josh Johnson, Denver Broncos

The 15-year veteran journeyman had two different stints with the Ravens but didn’t see any action in the regular season until his second in 2021. He started one game for the team in Week 16 on December 26, 2021, when just about every starter that was left standing was out with COVID-19 and played well in a losing effort considering the circumstances. Against the Dallas Cowboys, the 36-year-old went 16-of-23 for 172 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns and ran the ball once for three yards in a highly proficient outing.