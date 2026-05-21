Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Days May Be Numbered, Steiner Thinks

There could be a major shake-up at Haas F1 looming on the horizon involving main driver Esteban Ocon, one notable commentator believes.

Ocon’s disappointing season thus far has become even more glaring amid rookie Oliver Bearman’s emergence. Thus far, Ocon has registered just one point, with Bearman notching 17. That situation has fueled speculation about Haas F1 making a change.

According to commentator Guenther Steiner, Esteban Ocon’s days could be numbered on the American team.

During a recent interview with casino.org, Steiner opened up about his assessment of the situation involving Ocon and Bearman. In particular, Steiner believes that Haas may have a compelling reason to move on from Ocon this season.

“I think there is a chance that he loses and that there’s somebody around who is more promising. That also depends on what’s happening with Ollie, because if he outpaces him consistently, there will be some changes.” Steiner added, “If Ollie stays around… You don’t need somebody like Esteban because it’s a money thing. Esteban is not cheap, and they will maybe try instead to get the next good talent in there on the side of Ollie.”

Those comments underscore the potential seismic shift at Haas F1. If the team does move on from Esteban Ocon, it will likely come at the end of the season.

Esteban Ocon Has Been a Good Influence on Bearman

For all the talk that the Haas F1 may want to move on from Ocon, there’s a good reason why the racing team may want to keep the veteran driver for a bit longer.

As Steiner noted, Ocon has been a good influence on Bearman. At the same time, Bearman has done well to push Ocon this season.

“It’s good to have somebody to compete with. I think what they have done is good, to have somebody, especially a known quantity. We know how good Esteban is, and Esteban normally is a good driver. Is he world champion material? Maybe not, but it’s a good reference point, and it works because now you can see that Bearman is a big talent. And I’m pretty sure that he (Bearman) learned a lot from Esteban as well.”

While Esteban Ocon may not be champion material, his influence could lead the Haas F1 to keep him around until they see what they’ve actually got in Bearman.

What to read next:

Not Many Options Out There for Haas F1

Lastly, Steiner drilled down on potential replacements for Ocon. And that’s precisely the issue. There don’t appear to be many out there. While Steiner believes that some emerging drivers could get a look, Haas F1 would do well to hang on for now.

As Steiner concluded, it won’t be easy to find someone to take over for Esteban Ocon.

“It will be very difficult to find someone to replace Esteban.”

So, it seems that both parties will remain together for the time being. But there’s no question that the clock is ticking for things to turn around this season.