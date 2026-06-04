Formula 1 Signs 10-Year Extension For Las Vegas Grand Prix

Formula 1 will continue its annual tradition of taking over the Las Vegas Strip through at least 2037, officials announced on Thursday. A 10-year extension has been signed by Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc., Clark County officials and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to keep Formula 1 in the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World.

“We are thrilled that Formula 1 will continue racing in Las Vegas for many years to come,” Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1, said in a statement. “Since its debut in 2023, the event has been extraordinary, rapidly establishing itself as a premier destination for great racing, world-class entertainment, global business leaders, A-list celebrities and influencers. It has delivered a strong and lasting impact on the local economy and community.

“We always believed that Las Vegas would become a cornerstone of our presence in the United States, and this extension, together with the success of recent years, reinforces our long-term commitment to this important market.”

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is one of the most popular races on the Formula 1 calendar since its 2023 debut. Officials revealed that the Las Vegas Grand Prix has delivered $3.2 billion in cumulative economic impact for Southern Nevada.

For last year’s race, the Las Vegas Grand Prix generated a whopping $43 million in state and local tax revenue, including $15 million allocated to support local education.

“Securing a 10-year extension through 2037 is a defining moment for the Las Vegas Grand Prix and a reflection of the strength of our local partnerships,” Emily Prazer, President and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. said. I’m incredibly proud of the team we have built in Las Vegas and our shared commitment to supporting the Southern Nevada community. We’re deeply grateful to the Clark County Commission, LVCVA, our resort partners and the broader Las Vegas community for their continued collaboration and support in bringing this event to life.

Play

A Plethora Of Partners

The Las Vegas Grand Prix has lined up an impressive list of partners over the years. Among them is MGM Resorts International, which recently announced the return of the previously sold-out Bellagio Fountain Club, which is considered to be the premier race-watching and dining destination throughout the Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“Las Vegas is unlike anywhere else in the world, and its energy, hospitality and scale have played a major role in shaping what this race has become,” Prazer said. “This long-term extension allows us to continue delivering a world-class experience for our fans.”

The race itself passes by major iconic Las Vegas structures, such as Bellagio, Caesars Palace, Wynn Las Vegas, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the Sphere and much more.

The 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix

The 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix is shaping up to once again be one of the most unique spectacles in all of sports. From Nov. 19 to 21, Formula 1 will take over the Las Vegas Strip at the 3.8-mile circuit.

Among past winners are Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen (twice, 2023 and 2025) and Mercedes’ George Russell (2024).

In addition to the Bellagio Fountain Club, general admission tickets just went on sale, as well. The race is expected to be a sell-out just like previous years. Last year, approximately 300,000 fans were in attendance across the three-day weekend, showing the power of Formula 1’s third grand prix in America.

While the American events have been popular, Formula 1 is now broadcast on the subscription service Apple TV, which could potentially lower crowd sizes for the three races.