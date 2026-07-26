How to Watch Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix: Live Stream, TV, Start Time, Grid

The Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix takes center stage as the world’s top drivers battle at the Hungaroring, with fans able to watch the race live on TV and streaming platforms.

Here’s how to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix live, when the race starts and how the drivers will line up on the grid.

Lando Norris took pole position Saturday by 0.012 seconds over Charles Leclerc, a narrow margin. Hungary marks the final stop on the F1 world tour before the drivers and teams scatter for a monthlong summer break, with the championship still unsettled.

Where and When to Watch the Hungarian Grand Prix

The Hungaroring, a tight 2.4-mile track near Budapest often compared to a walled-in Monaco, hosts a traditional format this weekend, with practice Friday and qualifying already complete. Race day details, according to the official Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix schedule, are as follows:

Race distance: 70 laps of the Hungaroring circuit

Hungary (local, CEST): 3:00 p.m. Sunday

United Kingdom (BST): 2:00 p.m. Sunday, live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, or via live stream through a NOW Day or Month pass.

United States: 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT, streaming exclusively on Apple TV, which now includes F1 TV Premium.

Global viewers: additional multi-camera and onboard feeds available through F1 TV Pro and Premium, depending on region.

2026 Hungarian Grand Prix Race Starting Grid — Hungaroring, Budapest — Sunday, July 26, 2026 Grid Driver Team Q Time 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:17.207 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:17.445 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:17.684 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:17.725 5 Lewis Hamilton * Ferrari 1:17.219 6 George Russell Mercedes 1:17.760 7 Kimi Antonelli * Mercedes 1:17.479 8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:17.856 9 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:18.281 10 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:18.686 11 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:18.765 12 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:18.844 13 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:19.027 14 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:19.105 15 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:19.734 16 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:19.808 17 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:20.233 18 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:20.621 19 Alexander Albon Williams 1:20.658 20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:20.659 21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:20.886 22 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:21.322 * Hamilton penalized 3 places (impeding Piastri). Antonelli penalized 3 places (yellow flag infringement). Q Time = fastest qualifying lap.

Norris Steals Pole as Hamilton and Antonelli Take Hits

Norris crossed the line with a 1:17.207 lap in the closing seconds of Q3, dodging a pair of late yellow flags to secure pole position. The reigning world champion called it a tight fight afterward. “Very happy to be back on top,” Norris said, as quoted by GPblog‘s Henry Eccles.

The celebration didn’t last for everyone. Hamilton was handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Oscar Piastri, and championship leader Kimi Antonelli picked up the same sanction for a yellow-flag infringement. Both will start further back than their qualifying pace suggested, a wrinkle that could reshuffle the points calculus before the summer break even begins.

Three Drivers Who Could Define Sunday

Antonelli, 19, arrives with a 45-point championship cushion and six wins already banked this season, including a come-from-behind victory at Spa last time out, according to the current F1 drivers’ championship standings. The Bologna-born Mercedes junior, son of racer and team owner Marco Antonelli, climbed through karting and Formula Regional titles before reaching Formula 2 in 2024 and debuting in F1 last year. His aggressive, high-commitment driving style has translated well to 2026’s revised regulations, though Saturday’s penalty leaves him working from further back than usual.

Hamilton sits second, 45 points adrift, in the middle of his strongest season yet with Ferrari after a difficult debut year in red. The seven-time champion, still chasing an elusive eighth title since his contentious 2021 near-miss, holds the record for most wins and poles at the Hungaroring. “I really believe we can fight,” Hamilton said of Ferrari’s title hopes, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Norris, fifth in the standings at 103 points, enters as the driver to beat after Saturday’s pole and his 2025 win at this circuit. McLaren’s upgrade package appears to have found extra pace just in time, and a repeat victory would tighten a title fight that, for now, still runs through Antonelli.