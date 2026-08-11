Formula E Inks Major Deal With Disney

Formula E will have a new broadcast home for its 2026-27 season, starting with the series’ opener in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The 21-race Formula E season will be broadcast on Disney+ and ESPN+ as part of a new deal inked by Formula E’s executives, which will make the series more accessible than ever before.

“This is a landmark moment for Formula E and reflects the incredible momentum behind our championship. Disney’s unrivalled global reach and storytelling will introduce Formula E to millions of new fans while bringing them closer than ever to the drama, innovation and excitement of electric racing,” Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E, said.

“As we enter the GEN4 era, this provides an exceptional platform to accelerate our global growth and continue building one of the world’s most exciting sports properties. We’re also excited by the opportunity to explore additional ways for Formula E and Disney to work together beyond live race coverage, creating even more innovative and engaging experiences for fans in the years ahead.”

The most to direct-to-consumer will be a major one for Formula E as it looks to expand its global footprint.

“Formula E combines world-class competition, groundbreaking technology, and sustainability in a way that’s unlike any other sport,” said Joe Earley, Co-President, Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment. “We’re excited to help power the championship’s next chapter on Disney+ and to give fans around the globe front row access to every adrenaline-fueled race as it happens.”

Formula E debuted in 2014 and has grown exponentionally. According to the series, “The championship now boasts one of the most dedicated fanbases in motorsport, with 58% of fans categorised as ‘highly engaged’, representing a 9% growth from the previous season. Fan engagement is particularly impressive in Tier 1 markets (US, China,, UK and Germany), which collectively account for nearly 37% (158 million) of the total fanbase.”

The Disney news is vital for Formula E’s growth, as Disney is also a key Formula 1 partner and is making major marketing investments within that series, as well, especially with at-track activations.

The 2025-26 Formula E Season

The 2025-26 Formula E season is nearly complete. And there is plenty of drama, as there is a nine-driver battle for the title.

This weekend’s season finale in London will be a showdown between Jake Dennis, Mitch Evans, Pascal Wehrlein, Oliver Rowland, Edoardo Mortara, Antonio Felix Da Costa, Nick Cassidy, Nico Muller and Nick De Vries.

Formula E’s GEN4

2026-27 will mark the debut of Formula E’s new GEN4 racecar, in which major advancements have been made. The electric cars will be the fastest and most powerful ones the series has put on track, with 600kW of power, equivalent to more than 815 HP. They are capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in approximately 1.8 seconds, around 30% faster than a Formula 1 car. The new season will also introduce an enhanced race weekend format designed to create even more competitive on-track action, increased sporting jeopardy and greater excitement for fans around the world.

The new car will also increase competition on the track, as the series continues to shine.