George Russell and His Girlfriend React to Kim Kardashian’s Arrival at Monaco GP

Formula​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ 1 has always attracted an array of famous guests, with Monaco being a prime hotspot. However, if a true icon in global pop culture makes their debut in the paddock, it is quite rare that the drivers themselves wouldn’t take notice.

Prior to qualifying, Lewis Hamilton’s partner, Kim Kardashian, made her F1 debut at the Monaco circuit. The duo was accompanied by Kardashian’s sister, Khloe, and the visit made quite a splash, especially Mercedes garage very visibly noticing ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌it.

George Russell and Carmen Mundt React to Kim Kardashian at Monaco GP

The Mercedes team caught the whole moment on camera. George Russell and his girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt were asked what was going on below their viewing spot, and Russell kept it short and sweet: “We’re watching Lewis’ new girlfriend arrive.”

When asked whether they had a good spot to watch the arrival, Carmen did not hesitate. “This is actually a great spot,” she said. Then the question turned back on her, asking if the attention Kim was getting felt familiar from her own paddock arrivals. She smiled and left it perfectly open: “Not quite, but…”

Carmen has been a paddock regular for years, so she knows what that attention feels like. A Kardashian arriving for the first time, though, is a whole different conversation.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Hamilton and Kardashian had been linked since early in the year, after the pair were spotted together in the Cotswolds in February. They were later seen in Paris, Japan, and New York before Kardashian made their relationship Instagram official just days before Monaco. This was, however, her first time inside an actual F1 paddock.

The Hamilton-Russell dynamic added another layer to all of this. The two were Mercedes teammates for three seasons before Hamilton left for Ferrari ahead of 2025.

Now Russell was watching his former teammate’s new girlfriend arrive at the most iconic race on the calendar, from a garage that used to be Hamilton’s home too.

Hamilton qualified third, putting him in a strong spot to challenge for a race win. Russell, meanwhile, qualified sixth and admitted after the session he felt “a bit bamboozled” by how his season had turned so quickly. Two drivers who spent three seasons as teammates, now on opposite sides of the garage, having very different Saturdays.

Monaco had the drama and the spectacle covered well before the lights even went out.