Jolyon Palmer Believes Lewis Hamilton Will Win With Ferrari In 2026

Former Formula 1 driver and current analyst Jolyon Palmer knows a thing or two about getting the job done behind the wheel. Palmer, a British racer who made 35 Formula 1 starts in 2016 and 2017, is now a pundit who analyzes the series.

As a former driver, Palmer has a unique perspective. As he put it, “Until you’ve actually been inside the paddock, you’ve been inside a team, especially as a driver, you realise the pressures that people are under, the things that can go on, a little bit of politics here or there. I think it gives you a different and probably a better perspective to do that. So I think having raced in it gives me the best position to sit back and watch it all. And I have no allegiances. So I literally watch it. I say what I see. And generally, I still love watching Formula One, which is a good thing.”

Now, as Formula 1 prepares for its biggest race of the year in Monaco, Palmer is breaking down some of the 2026 headlines.

British Takeover Of Formula 1

The Brits have arrived in Formula 1, and they are following in Palmer’s footsteps.

Since Palmer exited Formula 1, there are now five British Formula 1 races, including: Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Lando Norris, Oliver Bearman and Arvid Lindblad. But Palmer, who has an eye for talent, is certainly not surprised by this. And the future, he believes, is even brighter.

“It’s actually crazy how many Brits are doing so well,” Palmer, who is now promoting Lottoland Live Casino, said. “You’ve got obviously the top guys. Arvid’s come in and had a great debut and looks like he’s got a huge amount of talent. Ollie Bearman as well. It was a matter of time before he finds himself in a top seat. And then there’s so many other guys that are looking good. You’ve got Luke Browning, you’ve got Freddie Slater, you can see Brits that are on their way to come through to Formula One.

“I don’t know how we’ve had this absolute barrage of Brits in Formula One and knocking on the door. When I was racing, I think there was, it was only me, Lewis and Jenson. Then, Jenson retired, so it was only me and Lewis. Then, I stopped and then there was just Lewis. So there was a year where he was on his own again. So all of a sudden, the talent’s coming through. And yeah, I mean, I like to see any talent coming into Formula One. It’s nice to see Brits coming through to follow in, you know, the top drivers’ footsteps, but I'm equally happy for Kimi Antonelli and a star young Italian coming through as well. But no doubt it’s a pretty amazing time for the Brits.”

Lewis Hamilton And Ferrari

With the Formula 1 season in full force, Palmer believes 2026 is Hamilton’s time to shine with Ferrari. Between Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari is bound to come out on top of the podium at some point in 2026.

Hamilton has not won a Formula 1 race since joining Ferrari last year. But the No. 44 team is off to a stronger start in 2026, already recording a podium at Shanghai.

“Ferrari will definitely win a race this year,” Palmer said. “That’s my hot tip this early on. I think they will be in with a great shot in Monaco. I think I would put that on Charles because I think he’s just such a Monaco specialist and it’s his own race and everything else. But they’ll have other good circuits.

“If Lewis can stay in, even in the position that he’s in, he’s able to be close, he’s able to fight. The Ferrari car not only is a brilliant chassis, but it’s great off the line, which at the moment they still hold that advantage. So you’ve got obviously Monaco, but other circuits as well, maybe Zandvoort, maybe Budapest, where Charles was on pole last year as well. Lewis has got a great record in Hungary, possibly even Canada. They can be really competitive.

“So there are going to be so many. And I think these early races in the season have probably been a bad mix of races for Ferrari because there’ve been a lot of power-sensitive circuits, which is not their strong suit. When we go to sort of twistier circuits, then I think we’ll see Ferrari with a much better chance.”