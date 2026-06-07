Kim Kardashian’s Monaco GP Appearance Sparks Buzz Around Lewis Hamilton

Every​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ year the Monaco Grand Prix marks the highlight in the F1 calendar from the glamour point of view. Besides the showcase of yachts in the harbor, the presence of royal family members in the stands, and the exhibition of some of the world’s most difficult racing corners, it is a pretty unique event. This time, however, the paddock received an additional dose of star power even before the practice sessions had ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌started.

Kim Kardashian, 45, showed up to the Circuit de Monaco to cheer on Lewis Hamilton, arriving alongside her sister Khloe and close family friend Simon Huck. The trio had actually sailed in by boat the day before, making their way through the paddock toward the Ferrari garage.

Formula 1 already draws A-list names every May in Monaco, but for Hamilton, having Kim in the paddock meant this weekend was personal before it even became competitive.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton: How the Relationship Has Grown

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ relationship had been gradually developing in secret for several months. From the beginning of February, the duo was seen having dinner with their families in Los Angeles, going to the Super Bowl together, and even cycling around New York City. Recently, Kim posted a video of her almost falling off a bike during a ride with Lewis, giving the fans a rare, natural picture of them being together.

The reason Monaco is so appropriate at this point is that the Kardashian family has in fact always been quite familiar with the circuit. In 2024, Hamilton gave Kendall Jenner a hot lap during Miami Grand Prix weekend. That is why the family was already in their environment. Now, however, it has become official and very ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌public.

Lewis Hamilton 2026 Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying: Where He Lines Up

For Hamilton, the personal headlines were not the only story of the day. Kimi Antonelli took pole position for the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, clocking a 1:12.051 to edge out Max Verstappen by just 0.043 seconds in a dramatic Q3. Hamilton could only manage third on the grid for Ferrari, with teammate Charles Leclerc starting fourth after hitting the wall on his final run.

Ferrari had dominated Friday practice, with Hamilton leading a Ferrari one-two in FP2, so third on the grid felt like a step back from where they expected to be. Hamilton himself said the car felt “drastically different” once qualifying came around, despite the team making almost no changes from practice.

So,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Hamilton comes into race day with things to do, and now his very famous spectator is also watching him from the garage. Monaco is one of the few tracks where the starting position influences the race results considerably more than elsewhere and the possibilities of overtaking on these streets are almost non-existent, hence third is far from a lost cause. Ferrari would have to deliver a flawless strategy besides the fact that something should also go wrong at the front.

Kim went there, the cameras accompanied her, and now Lewis has to prove himself on the actual track. A top-three finish with her watching from the Ferrari garage would undoubtedly make this the most memorable Monaco weekend in recent ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌times.