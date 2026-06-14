F1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix Live Updates: Lewis Hamilton Extends Lead

George Russell put Mercedes back on top of the timing sheets Saturday in Barcelona, claiming pole position for Sunday’s Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix — and flipping the qualifying order on its head in the process.

With two laps remaining in the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton holds a commanding lead for Ferrari as George Russell sits in second place. Kimi Antonelli’s strong late charge ended abruptly when he retired after briefly taking second on lap 61, handing the position back to his Mercedes teammate. Hamilton now looks set to secure victory in the closing stages, while Russell holds a comfortable margin over the rest of the field in the battle for second.

Here are the latest leaders.

Formula 1 · June 14, 2026 · Lap 63 F1 BARCELONA-CATALUNYA 2026 GRAND PRIX Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Pos Driver Team Time Stops 1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:20.122 3 2 George Russell Mercedes +24.336 2 3 Lando Norris McLaren +28.704 2 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull +49.404 3 5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +74.127 2 6 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +1 Lap 3 7 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1 Lap 2 8 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +80.964 3 9 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1 Lap 2 10 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1 Lap 2 11 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1 Lap 2 13 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +2 Laps 3 14 Carlos Sainz Williams +2 Laps 3 15 Esteban Ocon Haas +2 Laps 3 16 Sergio Perez Cadillac +3 Laps 3 18 Alex Albon Williams +11 Laps 4 R Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +2 Laps 2 R Oliver Bearman Haas +4 Laps 3 R Nico Hulkenberg Audi +34 Laps 2 R Lance Stroll Aston Martin +58 Laps 1 R Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +26 Laps 1 R Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +49 Laps 2

Unlike in Monaco, Hamilton’s girlfriend Kim Kardashian was not in attendance in Barcelona. A viral moment from Monaco saw her grabbing and wiping her face with up a towel meant for Kimi Antonelli during podium/grid celebrations.

As a lighthearted follow-up, she sent a custom embroidered towel (“To Kimi, from Kim”) that was delivered to Antonelli in the Barcelona paddock during practice sessions

Russell’s lap of 1:14.679 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya edged Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton by just 0.064 seconds, knocking championship leader Kimi Antonelli off the pole he had held through five straight qualifying sessions this season, according to Formula 1. The 19-year-old Italian lined up third on Sunday — his lowest grid position of the entire 2026 campaign.

It set up the sharpest intra-team confrontation of the season. Russell sits 66 points behind Antonelli in the drivers’ standings, and the gap was already growing uncomfortable before Monaco made it worse. Barcelona is his most realistic opportunity yet to shift the momentum.

Russell vs. Antonelli in Barcelona

Russell had topped both Friday and Saturday practice sessions before converting that pace into a third pole position of 2026. The run he snapped was a considerable one: Antonelli had gone quickest in qualifying at every race since Australia, where Russell himself had led the session before his young teammate took over the pattern.

“More than just pole position, I had a big reset going into this weekend,” Russell added. “Every lap from FP1 we’ve been in the top two positions and that is what I’m most proud and happy about.”

Antonelli took stock of his situation without alarm. “It’s been a difficult weekend for me so far — we didn’t really have the car,” he said, according to FIA.com. “The long run was strong yesterday, so definitely that’s a positive. We will try to get a good start and make the best use of the tow.”

Lando Norris qualified fourth for McLaren, Max Verstappen fifth for Red Bull, and Isack Hadjar sixth. Oscar Piastri — McLaren’s Spanish Grand Prix winner in 2025 — could manage only seventh, a significant step back from the front-row pace he showed at this circuit a year ago.

Charles Leclerc Crashes Out of Qualifying, Lines Up 10th for Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix

The session’s defining moment came when Charles Leclerc lost control at Turn 4 during Q3, running wide onto the dusty outside line before the car snapped hard into the barriers. He climbed out unaided, head bowed — no time set in Q3, grid position 10th.

“There’s no excuses, it’s a mistake,” Leclerc said afterward, according to Formula 1.

Red flags halted the session and disrupted the final runs of drivers still on hot laps, but Russell had already secured his benchmark time before the crash occurred.

Sunday’s 66-lap race over 307 kilometers started at 3 p.m. local time under clear Barcelona skies. Early laps saw Antonelli push toward the front as the opening pit cycle triggered an undercut battle between the Mercedes pair and Ferrari. Positions were still in flux through the first stint. The championship arithmetic underneath all that tire strategy is plain: Russell needs more than a strong Saturday out of this weekend. He needs a win.