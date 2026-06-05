Monaco Grand Prix Live Streaming: Free Live Updates and How to Watch the Formula 1 Race?

Last year in Monaco, Lando Norris picked up his first win at the historic venue, beating Charles Leclerc to victory across 78 tense laps. The win cut Oscar Piastri’s championship lead to just three points, tightening one of the best title fights in recent memory.

Now the 2026 season rolls into Monte Carlo for round six, and the stakes are just as high. Kimi Antonelli arrives on a four-race winning streak, with George Russell now 43 points behind after retiring in Canada with a power unit issue.

How to Watch the Monaco Grand Prix 2026 on TV and Stream

For US fans, the broadcast landscape has completely changed in 2026. Apple TV is now the exclusive American home of Formula 1, replacing ESPN under a five-year deal. All practice sessions are free to watch on the Apple TV app, but qualifying and the race require a paid subscription at $12.99 per month. DIRECTV customers can also access Apple TV’s live F1 coverage directly within their DIRECTV experience.

In the UK, Sky Sports F1 holds exclusive live rights for every session, with free highlights available on Channel 4. An F1-only Sky Sports add-on costs £15 per month for existing Sky customers, while the full Sky Sports Complete bundle starts at £22 per month. Those without a Sky subscription can access it via NOW TV, with a Sports Month Pass at £33.99 per month.

In India, FanCode holds exclusive streaming rights for the entire F1 season. Plans start at 49 rupees per race or 199 rupees per month, and the platform also covers Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

For fans anywhere in the world, F1 TV Pro is available as a standalone subscription, giving access to every session live with onboard cameras, pit lane radio, and multi-feed options.

If you just want to follow along for free, the official F1 app offers a free live timing leaderboard during every session. YouTube also has channels that run live streams with commentary and real-time timing data throughout the race weekend.

Monaco Grand Prix 2026 Full Weekend Schedule

Track action kicks off on June 5 with Free Practice 1 at 13:30 CEST, followed by FP2 at 17:00 CEST.

On June 6, Practice 3 runs from 12:30 to 13:30 CEST, with qualifying at 16:00 CEST. The race itself begins at 15:00 CEST on June 7, running 78 laps around the streets of Monte Carlo.

There is no sprint format this weekend, with Monaco running the traditional format of three practice sessions, qualifying, and the Grand Prix.

Overtaking on race day is almost impossible around the narrow Monte Carlo streets, which makes Saturday’s qualifying the most decisive session of the entire weekend. Ferrari fancies its chances here, but stopping Antonelli right now is a task nobody has managed to figure out yet.