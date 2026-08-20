Verstappen Rumors Could Become PR Nightmare for Red Bull

The rumors surrounding Max Verstappen and a potential move to McLaren were a hot topic throughout the summer. Despite Verstappen signing a four-year extension on Thursday, the chatter could become a serious problem for Red Bull.

That’s the strange thing about rumors involving Formula 1’s biggest stars. At a certain point, it almost doesn’t matter whether the story is true.

The story itself becomes the story.

Verstappen is now under contract with Red Bull, but speculation about his future has continued to circulate, with McLaren repeatedly mentioned as a potential destination.

According to Euan Jones, digital PR specialist at Casinos.com, Red Bull’s handling of the situation could be almost as important as the rumors themselves.

“Red Bull’s handling of the rumoured Verstappen situation could turn out to be a comms nightmare unfolding in front of everyone,” Jones said.

And the longer the team says nothing, the more difficult this could become.

Red Bull’s Silence Could Make Verstappen Rumors Worse

There is an evident reason why Red Bull might not want to comment.

Why give a pointless discussion more oxygen?

The problem is that silence doesn’t necessarily make a rumor disappear.

In fact, it can do the exact opposite.

As Jones explained, “Every non-denial and ‘no comment’ just adds fuel to the fire.”

That’s particularly true when the subject is someone as important as Verstappen.

If an ordinary reserve driver were linked with another team, nobody would care if his current employer refused to comment. But Verstappen isn’t an ordinary driver. He’s a four-time world champion and the centerpiece of Red Bull’s Formula 1 operation.

That means every comment, non-comment, and awkward question becomes part of the narrative.

And once the team stops controlling the narrative, somebody else will fill the vacuum.

“Silence from a team this size reads as confirmation to some pockets of fans,” Jones said.

That’s the communications problem Red Bull faces.

The team doesn’t necessarily need to issue a dramatic statement declaring that Verstappen isn’t going anywhere. But if speculation continues to grow, contract extension notwithstanding, eventually Red Bull may need to explain why its biggest star is repeatedly being linked elsewhere.

Otherwise, fans will create their own explanations.

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McLaren Can Let the Rumors Work for Them

For McLaren, the situation is almost perfect.

The team doesn’t have to confirm anything. It doesn’t even have to deny anything. It can simply let the speculation continue.

“Being the rumoured destination for a four-time champion is priceless,” Jones said.

He’s right.

McLaren gets the benefit of being associated with one of the biggest names in Formula 1 without having to spend anything on the marketing campaign.

Every rumor puts the team in the conversation.

Every headline mentioning Verstappen and McLaren reinforces the idea that the organization is a destination capable of attracting the very best drivers in the world.

And if nothing ultimately happens? McLaren loses very little. That’s why the situation is so much more uncomfortable for Red Bull.

The longer the rumors continue, the more McLaren benefits from the association, while Red Bull has to answer questions about its relationship with Verstappen.

Of course, there may be absolutely nothing to worry about.

Red Bull may know that Verstappen is staying and simply see no reason to respond to every rumor.

But that’s the gamble. If the team really does have nothing to worry about, it may eventually need to start acting like it. Because right now, McLaren can afford to sit back and watch the rumors grow.

Red Bull can’t.