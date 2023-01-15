Devin Willock & Chandler LeCroy: Georgia Player & Staffer Killed in Car Crash

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a crash on January 15, 2023, hours after the football team celebrated their National Championship with a parade, the university announced. Two others, both also members of the football program, were injured in the single-car crash, the school said.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said the 24-year-old LeCroy was driving a Ford Expedition on Barnett Shoals Road at about 2:45 a.m. when the SUV left the road and crashed into two poles and trees.

Police said Willock, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene and LeCroy died in an ambulance en route to a local hospital, the news station reported. A 21-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, who were not identified, were injured and are in stable condition, Fox 5 Atlanta reported. The crash remains under investigation, according to police.

Football Coach Kirby Smart Said ‘We Are All Heartbroken & Devastated’

The UGA athletic department said in a statement the “Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss” of Willock and LeCroy. The statement added, “Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time. The UGA Athletic Association will work with our medical team as well as our mental health and performance personnel to make sure we are providing the best support possible for our staff and student-athletes who are processing this grief. We can provide no further comment at this time but ask that everyone continue to keep those involved in your prayers.”

Football coach Kirby Smart said in a statement, “We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Devin was an outstanding young man in every way and was always smiling. He was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible.”

Athletics Director Josh Brooks added, “We are covering the families of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy in prayer this morning. We are deeply saddened on the tragic loss of Devin and Chandler, and we will continue to honor their memory in the years to come. These two special people meant the world to our football program and athletic department. We are working with our medical staff and mental health and performance team to ensure our staff and student-athletes have all the support they need during this extremely difficult time.”

Devin Willock Was a Sophomore From New Jersey

Devin Willock was a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman from New Milford, New Jersey, according to his biography on the Georgia Bulldogs website. Willock played high school football at Paramus Catholic before joining Georgia in 2020.

Willock was a reserve offensive tackle in 2021 and saw his first collegiate action, according to the Bulldogs website. He then played in all of Georgia’s games in 2023, including as a right guard in the Bulldogs championship victory over TCU on January 9, 2023, according to Georgia’s website.

Chandler LeCroy Was a Georgia Native Who Graduated From the University of Georgia in 2021

Chandler LeCroy graduated from the University of Georgia in 2021, according to her Instagram. She was working for the Bulldogs in the football recruiting department. On Facebook, LeCroy said she had worked as an assistant learning specialist in the athletic department.

LeCroy lived in Athens and was originally from Toccoa, Georgia, according to her Facebook page. She graduated from Stephens County High School and then studied sport management at the University of Georgia, according to LeCroy’s Facebook page.