Georgia Football Lands New 6-Foot-7 Star Over SEC Rivals Alabama & Tennessee

The Georgia Bulldogs have added another key 2025 commitment with the addition of four-star interior offensive linemen Juan Gaston. The Bulldogs were able to land a commitment from Gaston over other top programs like the Tennessee Vols, Oregon Ducks and South Carolina Gamecocks. The Alabama Crimson Tide was also among the teams to have offered Gaston, per On3.com.

Gaston’s ranking varies by the scouting outlet, but the future Dawg is inside ESPN’s top 100 for the 2025 class at No. 83 overall. The four-star prospect is a massive offensive linemen at 6-foot-7 and 360 pounds.

“When I was working to make my decision, how I bonded with the players and the coaches were two of the biggest things for me,” Gaston told On3.com’s Chad Simmons for an August 2, 2024, story titled, “4-star OL Juan Gaston commits to Georgia: ‘My heart told me where I needed to be.'”

“My bond with the position coach was especially important, so [Georgia offensive line] coach Stacy Searels and I have really bonded. Then how close I have gotten to some players on the team at Georgia was big too. How Georgia is that winning program also had them high on my list,” Gaston continued.

“… It was a tough decision, but my heart told me where I needed to be. I am committed to Georgia and done with the process.”

Georgia Football Currently Has the No. 4 Ranked Recruiting Class for 2025

It is no surprise that Georgia is once again near the top of the 2025 recruiting rankings. The Bulldogs sit at No. 4 in On3’s industry rankings for 2024.

Georgia is currently behind Ohio State, Alabama and LSU in the early 2025 rankings. Kirby Smart’s rating is helped by already landing three five-star commitments: pass rusher Isaiah Gibson, tight end Elyiss Williams and linebacker Zayden Walker.

All three players are listed among the top 25 recruits in the country for 2025. The three athletes also all sit at No. 1 in their recruiting rankings for their position group, per On3.

Georgia Coach Kirby Smart on Running Backs: ‘As Talented as We’ve Had’

While Smart and his staff have an eye on 2025, most Georgia fans are concerned with this season. Much has been made about the return of star quarterback Carson Beck, but the Bulldogs will once again be able to lean on their rushing attack.

Georgia poached former rival running back Trevor Etienne away from the Florida Gators. The Bulldogs have Roderick Robinson and Branson Robinson returning.

Smart’s squad was also able to snag several high-level 2024 recruits including Nate Frazier, Dwight Phillips Jr. and Chauncey Bowens. It will be worth watching to see if any of these three freshman are able to crack the rotation in 2024.

“I’m excited about the room,” Smart told reporters on August 1. “Rod [Robinson] is a guy that took a ton of reps last year for us in a position of just being here on the team, just getting here and he’s had a great offseason. Branson, we talked about is back. Cash has been a veteran leader in that room.

“The young guys that are coming back in that room that we just signed have had great summers. That’s Nate, Dwight and Chauncey. I think we’ve got a room of good backs as talented as we’ve had, but inexperienced. And Trevor does a great job of leading that room and holding people to a standard in that room.”