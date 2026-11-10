Cowboys Urged to Get ‘Honest’ After George Pickens Trade News

On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the league were prepping for the looming NFL trade deadline, and while we have seen the Cowboys get very aggressive at this time of year in past seasons, that is not expected to be the case this time around. The Cowboys are 4-5 and though they’re still clinging to hope that they can storm back and take the NFC East–a reasonable aspiration–there is little hope that this team has a long playoff run in it even if they do. And if the team is willing to look at that fact honestly, that it does not stack up in a very talented NFC, the conclusion on this year’s deadline might be the exact opposite: That the Cowboys should sell off some valuable short-term pieces, starting with George Pickens.

Of course, Pickens is on a one-year, franchise tag contract worth $27 million after the team declined to negotiate a long-term extension with him in the offseason. Pickens was coming off a 93-catch, 1,429-yard performance in 2025, but has taken a step back this season and missed Week 9’s win with a hamstring issue.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported news on Pickens–the Cowboys are not looking to trade him–but his colleague has other ideas.

Cowboys Are Not Good Enough to Warrant Not Dealing George Pickens at the NFL Trade Deadline

Speaking on ESPN’s “Get Up” morning program, insider Dan Graziano said that the Cowboys should be a bit more honest about where they stand in the NFL hierarchy and make a trade that sets them up better for their future.

Said Graziano: “If this player is not in their future plans, and they did not extend him in the offseason, if they’re not planning to extend him next offseason, the Cowboys should take an honest look at what some teams might be willing to offer for this player, like, that’s just the right way to manage your franchise at this point. You can sit tight and go for it and say the division is still right there for us, but how far are you really going?

“I think this is a different way for the Cowboys to operate but it is something that they should consider. He has value. If you can get something good. Don’t just get rid of him to get rid of him.”

Asked what a good value for Pickens would be, Graziano said: “A No. 2. They spent a three to get him so that’s an upgrade.”

The NFL trade deadline hits at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.