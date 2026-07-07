Giannis Antetokounmpo Teases Bucks Comeback Moments After Miami Heat Trade

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks had their relationship deteriorate over the past season. With the ‘Greek Freak’ eager to add more championships to his career, Antetokounmpo soon realized that Milwaukee just could not provide him with the opportunity. Add to that his injury-ridden run last season, which also did very little to mend things between the two parties. Finally, with no options left, the 6-foot-11 star moved out and joined the Miami Heat . Surprisingly, moments later, the 2021 NBA champion teased a comeback.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Keeps Milwaukee Bucks Option Open

The trade to the Heat was announced about a couple of weeks back. However, the entire deal was made official only recently. As the NBA star bid an emotional farewell to his now former team, the 31-year-old had a surprising take on whether he would ever rejoin the Bucks in the future.

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In an interview with Bucks play-by-play announcer Jim Paschke, the duo discussed the emotions the former Milwaukee star was going through. At one point, the 2021 NBA Finals MVP admitted that switching teams for the first time in his NBA career had made him nervous. Paschke immediately took the opportunity to request the big man to come back.

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Much to the delight of the Bucks’ fans, Antetokounmpo agreed and kept the door open. Citing Kevin Garnett’s example, he said, “That would be awesome if I can go and play and maybe come back. Kevin Garnett did the same thing. I saw this clip of him walking into the [Timberwolves’] arena and [the fans] gave him a standing ovation and people to this day love him…”

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Surely, Antetokounmpo always had a great rapport with the people of Milwaukee. Ever since he joined the franchise, the 2-time NBA MVP had been a crowd favorite. During his tumultuous reign with the Bucks’ front office, the 31-year-old also clarified that he loved the fans and the city of Milwaukee dearly. And maybe that’s why moving to a new city felt ‘scary’ for the ‘Greek Freak.’

Giannis Antetokounmpo Is ‘Scared’ To Leave Milwaukee

Currently, the Miami Heat fans are on top of the world. From the moment it was revealed that Antetokounmpo would be leaving Milwaukee, almost every other team sought to capitalize on the opportunity. But the Heat were adamant. And finally, they succeeded in roping in Antetokounmpo to pair him with Bam Adebayo . Surely, all of these narratives are painting some rosy pictures for the ‘Greek Freak’s NBA future. But in reality, switching teams was not an easy task for the NBA star.

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During his interview with Paschke, Antetokounmpo said, “I’m scared that the grass is not always greener. … People love me here. People respect me here. People allow me to be myself here in the city. And I’m scared that I might never find that ever again.”

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Surely, this was a heartfelt moment for all Milwaukee fans. But in reality, Antetokounmpo’s zeal for success overpowered his sentiment for the city. After 5 years leading the Bucks to a championship run, the star player realized he might not have a bright future. Since the 2021 glory run, the Bucks have failed to advance past the second round of the playoffs. The team also looked lackluster and failed to win a postseason series since 2022.

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Thus, to advance his career, Antetokounmpo took a bold, ‘scary’ decision to move to a new city. But there’s no doubt that Miami is ready to welcome its new star with open arms. With a lot of expectations pinned on Antetokounmpo’s shoulders, it will now be interesting to see what happens next.