Giannis’ Girlfriend Mariah Posts Adorable Photo of Bucks Star With Son

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger are the proud parents of their son Liam along with another baby on the way. Riddlesprigger celebrated Father’s Day by posting adorable photos of Antetokounmpo with Liam.

“HAPPY FATHER’S DAY! We love you so much 💛,” Riddlesprigger said on Instagram via a June 20th post. “DISCLAIMER: The last photo is not from today, Giannis is getting his sleep for all of you worry warts out there! 😘”

Riddlesprigger also recently shared an inspiring story of Antetokounmpo encouraging her to follow her own dreams. During a heartfelt Instagram post, Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend credited the Bucks star for, “believing in me, inspiring me.”

“STORY TIME…a few months back he called me out about never following through or completing any professional aspirations I have had over the past few years,” Riddlesprigger noted on May 11th. “I definitely took that personally, because let’s be honest, nobody likes being called out. Without him even knowing it he challenged me to address a flaw I wasn’t willing to accept.

“His words resonated with me and they’re the reason I did not give up when I was tired, or when I got bored or wrapped up in motherhood and my personal issues. Anytime I wanted to wave the white flag I imagined his thick lovable accent challenging me to be the best version of myself. Giannis, thank you for believing in me, inspiring me and simply being you! 💛.”

Mariah Started Her Own Blog

Riddlesprigger launched her own blog known as “Sincerely, Mariah” aimed to provide inspiration for people with content that, “discourages self doubt.” The actual blog has a “coming soon” sign but Riddlesprigger provided a brief overview on the homepage.

“Hello Beautiful People! My name is Mariah. I created this brand to remind each and every one of you how exceptionally unique you are!” Riddlesprigger noted on her website. “My goal is to provide a product that discourages self doubt and shouts that you are worthy! Inspired by all of the remarkable people I have met throughout the years. I hope that this brand serves as a constant reminder to embrace who you are, unapologetically!”

Antetokounmpo is not the only athlete in the family as Riddlesprigger was a standout college volleyball player at Rice University from 2010 to 2013. Riddlesprigger was known for her defensive prowess while at Rice.

The Couple Is Expecting Their Second Child

The couple revealed in February that Liam is about to be a big brother. During a May interview with Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Riddlesprigger described themselves as “excited” to have another addition to the family.

“We’re excited,” Riddlesprigger explained. “Anytime we see other kids, [Liam] just lights up. I’m just really excited that he’s going to have a best friend all the time. …[Liam is] going to be such a good big brother. He’s such an amazing baby.”

Antetokounmpo admitted that becoming a father has given him even more motivation both on and off the court. The Bucks star explained he tried to prepare for fatherhood by being around kids prior to Liam’s birth.

“It is definitely [motivating me],” Antetokounmpo told ESPN in February 2020. “I try to be around kids as much as possible; I try to learn and ask questions. I’m excited. It’s exciting. That’s something where no matter what goes on at work or anything, you go back home and you’re happy because your little boy is there.”