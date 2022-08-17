Warriors Expected Win Total Revealed After Schedule Release

The Golden State Warriors‘ schedule for the 2022-23 campaign just dropped — along with those for the NBA‘s 29 other teams. As such, observations are already being made about what Dub Nation can expect to see in the year to come.

From the looks of it, fans will be given a measure of just how good this iteration of the club can be from the outset. While the Warriors will play four of their first five games at home, they’ll have to contend with such luminaries as the Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns during that stretch.

Afterward, they’re hitting the road for what could be a difficult five-game road trip.

In the end, though, every team will find itself up facing a number of difficult stretches and schedule quirks. And each squad’s ability to weather those storms — whenever they happen to arise — will determine who’s successful and who’s not. With that in mind, oddsmakers have officially set their lines for win totals next season.

Where the Warriors are concerned, there’s clearly a belief that a whole lot of victories are on their way.

Dubs Going for 50-Plus Once Again?

NBA Today reacts to NOTABLE national TV games from schedule release 🗓 🍿 The NBA Today panel discuss the NBA schedule release and the most notable games they are keeping an eye on. #ESPN #NBAToday #NBAonESPN #NBA ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔️ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV:… 2022-08-17T19:39:05Z

Given the Dubs’ status as defending champions, not to mention the fact that their “foundational six” remain firmly in place, basketball people are almost certainly expecting more from them heading into ’22-23 than they were at this time last year.

The same can be said for the oddsmakers, based on where they set the line for the Warriors’ win total next season.

As of this writing, the good folks over at FanDuel have the Warriors’ number set at 52.5. Moreover, the team is a -105 bet on both the under and the over. So, 52-30 or 53-29 is essentially the predicted finishing range for Steph Curry and Co.

That 52.5 mark places Golden State in the No. 5 spot overall, trailing the Boston Celtics at 56.5, as well as the Suns, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers (who are all tied at 53.5).

Key Dates Confirmed

Much was made of the report that the Warriors would be facing the Memphis Grizzlies as opposed to their Finals opponents, the Celtics, on Christmas Day. Despite the fact that it represents a break in tradition for the league, though, Wednesday’s schedule drop has confirmed the earlier leak.

The Dubs and the Grizz will be squaring off on Sunday, December 25 at 5:00 pm PT at Chase Center. That game is one of 30 currently scheduled to be televised on national television.

Meanwhile, the Warriors’ first Finals rematch against the Cs will instead take place on Saturday, December 10 at 5:30 pm PT in San Francisco. The two teams will wrap up their home-and-home series on Thursday, January 19 at 4:30 pm PT in Boston.

