Andre Iguodala Makes Unbelievable Comparison for Warriors Star Steph Curry

Andre Iguodala has been a key part of the Golden State Warriors‘ championship core over the last 10 seasons. He signed with the Dubs back in 2013 and has since helped the franchise win four titles.

Iguodala recently made an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast. While chatting with the NFL legend, Iggy dropped a wild comparison for Dubs teammate Stephen Curry, calling him “the closest thing to Jesus Christ.”

“It’s funny cuz my first, when I signed with Warriors in 2013, and you do the press conference, you say what you’re supposed to say. PC. I’m coming here to try to win a championship. Nobody takes you serious but…I’m saying to myself, I’ve met the closest thing to Jesus Christ,” he told Sharpe. “Not to put that on him. But I’ve never seen an individual, he doesn’t stray away from who he is in terms of who he is as a person. So you know what you’re getting night in, night out. And I can see it. And so I’m thinking, I’m about to go try to win a championship.”

Andre Iguodala: Steph Curry is the closest thing to Jesus Christ | EP. 75 | CLUB SHAY SHAY Shannon Sharpe welcomes in 4x NBA Champion and NBA Finals MVP, Andre Iguodala for Episode 75. The pair discuss Steph Curry, the Warriors dynasty run and Iggy’s business ventures. #ClubShayShay​ #NBA #AndreIguodala SUBSCRIBE to get the latest Club Shay Shay content: foxs.pt/SubscribeCLUBSHAYSHAY Listen to the Club Shay Shay podcast on Apple Podcasts: foxs.pt/css_yt_vod Listen to… 2023-02-27T17:00:06Z

Warriors’ Steve Kerr Compares Klay Thompson to Michael Jordan

Iguodala wasn’t the only member of the Warriors throwing out some wild comparisons. After Golden State’s February 24 win over the Houston Rockets, star guard Klay Thompson shared the message head coach Steve Kerr had delivered to him earlier that day.

He explained to the press that Kerr had compared him to Michael Jordan in a way.

“Steve was just telling me about how my game needs to evolve as I get older,” Thompson told reporters. “He used Michael Jordan as an example, how when he got into his 30s he became an incredible low post player. Not saying I’m Mike, but I’m saying I can evolve in other areas.”

Thompson added that he’s been listening to a good amount of advice lately as he ages as a player.

“I felt those (conversations) because those guys (Kerr and assistant coach Bruce Fraser) are straight shooters,” Thompson said. “They wouldn’t tell me I was capable of those things if I wasn’t. That really resonated with me and I’m going to continue to try to rebound at a high rate and playmake the rest of my career.”

Klay Thompson Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors dominate Houston Rockets 116-111 Klay Thompson Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors dominate Houston Rockets 116-111 2023-02-25T06:43:37Z

Klay Thompson Wants to be a Leader for Young Warriors Teammates

Another thing that Thompson talked about, following his 42-point outburst against the Rockets, was his desire to be a leader. He pinpointed body language as an area he wants to improve on.

“I try to be loud on defense,” Thompson said. “I try to be encouraging on the bench. I actually saw a great video of (UConn women’s coach) Geno Auriemma talking about his players and how he might not let the girls get in (the game) if they don’t show great body language, how he watches game film and he observes his players if they are engaging on the bench, if they’re being a great teammate. That resonated with me a lot. (Earlier) this year, I’d be in my own feelings because I wasn’t shooting the ball well or I didn’t feel like myself. After hearing that, you know, Geno’s been around so much greatness, I just reminded myself to be a leader. I’ve been here so long. I’ve got to lead. I’ve got to use my voice.”