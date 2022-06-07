Warriors Wing May Miss Game 3 Against Celtics With New Injury

The Golden State Warriors have dealt with injuries across the roster since the start of the regular season.

The most recent health issue popped up just ahead of Game 2 and has left a Warriors wing questionable ahead of a pivotal Game 3 showdown against the Boston Celtics.

Anthony Slater of the Athletic reported on Tuesday, June 7, that Andre Iguodala is dealing with knee issues.

Andre Iguodala is questionable for Game 3, per Steve Kerr. Had some knee swelling before Game 2. Warriors about to practice in Boston. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 7, 2022

“Andre Iguodala is questionable for Game 3, per Steve Kerr,” Slater wrote. “Had some knee swelling before Game 2. Warriors about to practice in Boston.”

The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Iguodala Has Battled Injury Concerns Throughout 2021-22 Season

Iguodala rejoined the Golden State roster this season after two years away from the team. He was a critical and contributing member of all five Dubs squads that earned trips to the NBA Finals last decade and won the honor of Finals MVP for his defensive work against LeBron James in 2014-15.

However, the 38-year-old Iguodala struggled to stay healthy from the start, appearing in just 31 of 82 possible regular season games. He found himself healthy enough to play entering the NBA Playoffs but suffered a neck injury late in the first round against the Denver Nuggets. The neck problem kept Iguodala sidelined throughout the next two series versus the Memphis Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks.

Iguodala finally got back onto the court for Game 1 on Thursday against the Celtics, in which he played a total of 12 minutes, scoring seven points and dishing out three assists. He did not appear at any point in Game 2 on Sunday, before which team doctors first identified the swelling in his knee.

Warriors’ Roster Relatively Healthy Compared to Western Conference Finals

The rest of the Warriors’ roster is relatively healthy as they had back to Boston for Game 3 Wednesday night, with the series tied at one game apiece.

Forward Otto Porter Jr. sustained a foot injury in the second quarter of Game 3 against the Mavericks last round, though he has been able to return to regular status since the start of the NBA Finals. Porter has played a total of 39 minutes over the first two games against the Celtics, shooting 90% from the floor on limited shot attempts.

Gary Payton II, who fractured his elbow in Game 2 against the Grizzlies in the Western Conference Semifinals. Payton did not play in the Finals opener against the Celtics but logged 25 minutes in the Warriors’ blowout victory Sunday night.

Payton, a defensive specialist, dropped in seven points, three rebounds and three assists on the night. He did not miss from the field, shooting a perfect 3 for 3, though he did miss both free throw attempts on the evening.

Both Porter and Payton are expected to play meaningful bench roles in Game 3 at TD Garden Wednesday night, while Iguodala’s status remains questionable as he is listed as day-to-day.