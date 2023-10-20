Joe Lacob Issues Statement on Ex-Warriors Forward’s Retirement

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob issued a heartfelt statement to Andre Iguodala following his retirement on Friday.

Iguodala told about his decision to the New York Times and ESPN.

“Andre Iguodala was a huge part of four NBA championship teams with the Warriors and will forever be remembered for his many contributions to our franchise, both on and off the court,” Lacob said in a statement posted on the Warriors official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Iguodala joined the Warriors in 2013 via a three-team trade with the Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz. He played a vital role in the Warriors’ four championships, winning the NBA Finals MVP in their first title run in 2015. In 2019, the Warriors traded Iguodala to Memphis for cap space, which helped them acquire D’Angelo Russell. Iguodala eventually returned to the Warriors in 2021.

“His team-first approach, which we witnessed immediately upon his arrival in Golden State, helped set the tone for much of our success, as did the impact he had on the defensive end of the floor,” Lacob said.

The Warriors governor hinted at retiring Iguodala’s number. He will become the seventh former Warriors player to receive that honor. The first six in the elite list are Wilt Chamberlain (13), Tom Meschery (14), Al Attles (16), Chris Mullin (17), Rick Barry (24) and Nate Thurmond (42).

“We look forward to raising #9 to the rafters in Chase Center at some point in the future, and we wish him well in what will assuredly be a very successful post-playing career venture into the business world,” the statement said.

Chris Paul Shines in Bench Role

Warriors’ key offseason acquisition, Chris Paul, had a solid effort in his first game coming off the bench.

The 12-time All-Star point guard teamed up with Stephen Curry down the stretch to lead the Warriors to a thrilling 116-115 win victory. Paul had five points and four assists in the decisive fourth quarter. He finished with 13 points and nine assists against three turnovers, easily his best showing in Warriors uniform.

“I told him we need him to be himself. He’s trying to fit in. Sometimes, we need him to take four mid-range jumpers in a row,” Kerr said.

Paul’s mid-range jumper over Domantas Sabonis cut the Kings’ lead to five with 2:26 left. They completed the comeback with Curry’s 3-pointer over De’Aaron Fox, with Paul inbounding the ball.

Joe Lacob Weighs in on Klay Thompson’s Extension Talks

Klay Thompson struggled with only five points on 2-of-10 shooting against the Kings amid the slow-paced extension talks between his camp and the Warriors.

Is the uncertainty of his tenure with the Warriors taking a toll on him?

“I hope it’s not a distraction,” Lacob said in an interview with 95.7 The Game’s Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky on “The Morning Roast” on Wednesday, a few hours before the game. “I mean, we’re not in control of this.”

“There are two sides to every negotiation. We want him back. He wants to be back. It’s kind of like Draymond [Green’s contract situation this past summer]. I think everyone needs to just chill a little bit. Let it take its course. My guess is it works out. I can’t control it. I can’t dictate it. You can’t dictate it. Fans can’t dictate it. These things have to take their course. There are different parties involved, but the intentions are really good,” Lacob continued.