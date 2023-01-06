4-Time NBA Champ, Fan Favorite Announces Warriors’ Return

The banged up Golden State Warriors are about to welcome a mainstay back to the rotation.

After missing the first 39 games of the 2022-23 regular season with a hip injury, forward Andre Iguodala announced on Friday, January 6, his pending return to the court. The four-time champion and locker room leader broke the news during the opening seconds of the most recent addition of his Point Forward podcast.

“E.T. (co-host Evan Turner) got some big news, fam. We got 24 hours until I step on the court, man. Yeah, it’s a go,” Iguodala said. “Hope the fan base is excited. I’m a little nervous, but actually I’m also excited. You know, I try to play it cool and calm and collected all the time, but excited to get there on the court. It’s finally happening. A lot of folks been asking. Patience is a virtue, and now we’re here.”

Beginning of the End: Iguodala Kicks Off Last NBA Ride in Golden State

The 38-year-old will take the court for the first time this year at home in Chase Center against the visiting Orlando Magic. In 31 games last season, Iguodala averaged four points, 3.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game across 19.5 minutes of floor time, according to Basketball Reference.

There was uncertainty as to whether the fan favorite would play at all this season, after injuries and holdouts stood in the way of two of his previous three campaigns. However, the Dubs announced in September that they had signed the veteran to a one-year deal, which Iguodala has indicated will be his last in the NBA.

“I’m going to blame a few people. Steph Curry is one person I am going to blame,” Iguodala said after deciding to return for one last run. “But as a group, I am blaming Steph, Draymond [Green] and Klay [Thompson]. Steve [Kerr] a little bit, Bob Myers — I think they just showed me a lot of love.”

Curry, Wiggins Both Remain Out For Warriors With Injury

Ironically, Curry won’t be active for Iguodala’s first game back, as he remains sidelined with a shoulder injury he suffered during a game against the Indiana Pacers on December 14.

Also in danger of missing the game against the Magic is All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins, who has been out the past 15 contests due to an adductor injury and a subsequent illness. Wiggins is listed as probable heading into the matchup, after he was a full participant in practice on Friday, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

The Warriors’ roster needs all the reinforcements it can get after a 20-19 start that has the team slotted in a tie for eighth place with the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference standings. Golden State will host the Suns next Tuesday, January 10, before beginning a five-game road trip that starts in San Antonio on January 13 and finishes up in Cleveland one week later.