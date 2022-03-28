Andre Iguodala Accuses Warriors Front Office of Disrespect

The Golden State Warriors are spinning more plates than your average NBA team. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green still leading the charge, there’s a real sense of urgency to make another run at the title. Simultaneously, the team is working to develop a cadre of talented youngsters.

In a league where you’re either going for the chip or building toward a better tomorrow, Golden State’s dual-pronged approach is practically unprecedented.

And, apparently, not everyone in the Warriors organization is down with the team trying to have it both ways.

On the March 9 episode of the Point Forward podcast, Curry and teammate Andre Iguodala — who co-hosts the show with Evan Turner — expressed what can politely be referred to as skepticism about the strategy.

More recently, Iggy doubled down on his questioning of the front office’s plans in a big, bad way.

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater went deep with Iguodala for a Monday feature, touching on topics ranging from the baller’s health to the current playoff race.

Regarding the Warriors’ decision to mix several developmental pieces in with the team’s title-chasing veterans, the 18-year pro made it clear that he has some issues.

“It’s just, you know, it kind of disrespects the former era,” Iguodala claimed. “But I also don’t think you’re giving the new era the opportunity to grow and be kids, throwing that all on them and it’s not deserving. It’s just my perspective. Could be wrong.”

The Warriors, of course, have a roster that includes a pair of 19-year-old lottery picks in Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. Meanwhile, former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman and rising star Jordan Poole are just 20 and 22, respectively.

Iguodala isn’t alone in thinking there’s an oil-and-water aspect to trying to service the needs of both groups at the same time. Fans and pundits alike have echoed the sentiment. However, the former All-Star has nonetheless been a guiding force for the young guns.

Iggy the Mentor

He may or may not like that it’s even a thing while he and the Big 3 are shooting for ring No. 4, but Iguodala is still striving to aid the fledglings in their development. He thinks the situation is paying off for them, too. Against all odds.

“[Jordan Poole] had number coming into the season in terms of his value. He’s raised that price. Especially the last couple weeks. That’s exciting for me to see. Because you know that’s really what I’m here for, what I’m about,” he said.

“JK, we saw the potential, but it was just about honing in his fundamentals, his awareness of what it’s like to be a professional athlete. He’s been soaking it up. He’s reaping the benefits from making that effort to understand what we’re breathing into him.”

