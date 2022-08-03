Warriors’ Steve Kerr on Bringing Back Vet: ‘I’m Leaving Him Alone’

The Golden State Warriors are giving Andre Iguodala some space to make a decision about his future, but he decides to come back, he’ll have a spot with the defending champs.

Iguodala is fresh off his fourth ring but will turn 39 next season. He’s been spending this offseason pondering his NBA future and Warriors skipper Steve Kerr feels he deserves to take his time.

“I leave Andre alone,” Kerr told The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “He knows where we stand. If he wants to come back, we’d love to have him. The one thing we feel strongly about with Andre is we want to give him whatever space and time he needs to make a decision. I’m leaving him alone. Whenever he makes his decision is fine with us.”

Iguodala played in 31 regular season games last season, averaging 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 19.5 minutes per game. He averaged just under 9 minutes per game in the postseason.

Andre Iguodala Says He’s ‘Ready for Whatever’

While Iguodala’s role has shifted on the court, he has continued to provide strong leadership in the locker room and indispensable knowledge from his spot on the bench during games.

Kerr heaped praise on Iguodala during the year for taking some of the team’s younger players under his wing.

“We had a great mentoring system in place this year with all these young guys playing with our vets who had seen it all,” Kerr told reporters in May. “Andre, in particular, was just incredible this year and continues to be so with his counseling and advice.

“He does it in a way only Andre can, with humor and sarcasm and cryptic messaging.”

Iguodala made it clear earlier this offseason that he would take his time making a decision on retirement but also said he’s still enjoying all aspects of being an NBA player.

“I like basketball,” Iguodala told NBC Sports Bay Area in July. “I actually like training, too. Summer training is probably the hardest thing. People don’t understand that to really get ready for a season what your body has to go through.

“I’m trying to reflect on the season, enjoy it, enjoy being a champion. And if that time comes … I don’t know if it’s going to be a tough decision, but I’m ready for whatever.”

Iguodala has a successful podcast and likely could find a role in the media after his playing days are done.

Warriors Looking to Rebuild Rotation After Departures

The Warriors did lose some key pieces of their rotation this offseason after the title run, seeing Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica sign with other squads. However, the team was able to add some exciting pieces despite their dire cap situation, including Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green.

Kerr pointed to DiVincenzo as a perfect fit for the Warriors’ system.

The ball movement, the cutting. He’s a great cutter,” Kerr told The Athletic. “He’s a really good spot-up shooter. He’s a good passer on the move. He’s not just a spot-up shooter. He’s a secondary playmaker. Pretty bouncy, but with a great feel for the game. He’s gonna fit right in.”

The Warriors are among the title favorites next season, behind only the Boston Celtics, who they defeated in the NBA Finals.