Andrew Wiggins Annoyed Some Within Warriors Organization: Report

Golden State Warriors starting forward Andrew Wiggins’ early-season struggle is attributed to his lack of physical conditioning, according to an ESPN report.

“As for Wiggins, sources told ESPN that after missing two months last season over a still undisclosed personal matter, he didn’t take the time necessary during the summer to get back into shape ahead of this season. His lack of physical conditioning annoyed some within the organization, a team source added,” ESPN’s Kendra Andrews wrote.

Wiggins is averaging a career-low 11.8 points on a 42/26/56 shooting split. His 45.3% effective field goal percentage is also a career-worst. He had a 45.4% effective field goal percentage during his rookie season.

Wiggins has only shot 50% or higher in just four of the Warriors’ first 16 games. His offensive struggles, along with Klay Thompson‘s, have only compounded the starting unit’s issues this season that wiped out the good vibes of a 6-2 start.

The Warriors’ regular starters featuring Stephen Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney have drastically dipped on defense. They are giving up 126.6 points per 100 possessions, compared to only 106.1 points last season, per ESPN.

“I wish I knew [a solution],” Kerr said via ESPN. “It didn’t help with Draymond missing camp with the [ankle] injury. But that group just hasn’t clicked yet. That’s part of the blueprint. That group has to click.”

Green returns Tuesday night at Sacramento after serving a five-game suspension for his chokehold of Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert.

Draymond Green Expected to Start

With the full complement of his roster, Warriors coach Steve Kerr plans to give Green heavy minutes in his return.

“He’s been working hard with Rick [Celebrini]. He traveled to Phoenix with us, played 3-on-3, I believe he scrimmaged [Friday]—I’m not positive about that,” Kerr said via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “But he’s been really putting a ton of work in, so hopefully he’ll be fine and ready to play a lot of minutes on Tuesday.”

Green, the Warriors’ defensive anchor, was sorely missed as they struggled to a 2-3 record without him. They are 5-4 with Green in the lineup this season.

The veteran forward is averaging 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists this season.

Klay Thompson Ticked off

Thompson went into the defensive when discussing the topic of a potential lineup shakeup amid his and Wiggins’ struggles.

“You want to bench me,” Thompson fired back when a reporter opened up about the sensitive topic. “Do you want to bench [Andrew Wiggins]? You want to bench us? OK. You could suggest it, that’s fine. But, ‘Thanks, Steve,’ I guess. Like, I don’t know. Sometimes you earn things like patience and time to find yourself. I think history is on our side when it comes to that stuff.”

Like Wiggins, Thompson is off to a poor start this season, averaging 15.0 points, his lowest since his rookie season, on 40.2% shooting, a career-low. But Kerr defended him as a notoriously slow starter.

After shaking off the scoring bug with two straight 20-point games, Thompson struggled anew against the San Antonio Spurs, the Western Conference’s worst team, as he hit only 3-of-11 shots.