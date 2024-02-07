Warriors Andrew Wiggins Generates Trade Buzz for Steve Kerr’s Team USA Favorite

Golden State Warriors former All-Star Andrew Wiggins has drawn interest from Eastern Conference contender Milwaukee Bucks.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, a Bucks package for Wiggins would have to include Bobby Portis, who endeared himself to Warriors coach Steve Kerr during their 2023 FIBA World Cup campaign in Manila, Philippines.

“[Wiggins] remains a player in consideration for the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Although in order for Milwaukee to reach Wiggins’ $24.3 million salary, the Bucks would need to include forward Bobby Portis in any outgoing package, and Milwaukee, sources said, is going to think long and hard before sacrificing Portis in any deal at this deadline. Still, it should be noted Portis was one of Kerr’s favorites during this summer’s FIBA World Cup run with Team USA,” Fischer wrote on February 6.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Warriors will exhaust all their options to move “right up to the deadline.” But he quickly added that the Mavericks and Bucks’ interests in Wiggins are “overstated.”

Wiggins will return to the Warriors lineup this Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers after exiting the team’s road win in Atlanta on February 6 with a sprained foot.

Wiggins was rejuvenated by the return of Draymond Green.

Kerr credited Green for unlocking the once-unplayable Wiggins-Jonathan Kuminga tandem.

The Wiggins-Kuminga-Green trio is plus-11.1 with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson and plus-36.3 with Brandin Podziemski in Thompson’s place, per Cleaning The Glass.

Wiggins averaged 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in the first seven games of Green’s return from his second suspension this season. During that span, Wiggins shot a solid 61.1% from the field and 43.8% from the 3-point line.

Klay Thompson’s Benching

While Wiggins thrived with Green, Klay Thompson slumped again in what has been a challenging season for the 33-year-old veteran.

Thompson watched the final 7:19 of the Warriors’ 109-98 in Brooklyn on Tuesday, February 5. It was the second time in their last three games Thompson was removed from their closing lineup.

The four-time All-Star did not hold back when asked about his decreasing role in the team.

“You kidding me? Go from, you know, one of the best players … it’s hard for anybody. I’ll be honest with you. It’s very hard,” Thompson told reporters afterward.

Despite his diminishing role, Thompson is at peace with Kerr’s decision.

“I’ve accepted it,” Thompson said. “I could be mad, but I’m happy for these young guys, honestly. Yeah. We won. And it’s hard to get wins in this league.

“[Santos] played so hard. I am happy for Gui. I mean, incredible. He’s in The [G League], to come up here and make an impact like that? Incredible.”

The 6-foot-6 Santos, who took over Thompson’s spot in the closing lineup, delivered 4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 shot block in the 4th quarter. The Brazilian rookie ended up with career-highs across the board — 9 points on 3 of 5 shooting, 5 rebounds, 1 steal and 2 blocks.

Steve Kerr’s Plan on Klay Thompson Moving Forward

Kerr hinted at reducing Thompson’s minutes for the foreseeable future.

“He plays through everything,” Kerr told reporters after their road win in Brooklyn. “I’d like to get some of our depth back so that we can give him a little more rest and maybe not play him on some back-to-backs, try to ease the load that he has but Klay’s going to help us win plenty of games going forward.”

Thompson had never been the same since tearing his ACL and Achilles which caused him to miss two seasons. The lateral quickness that made him a two-way star is no longer there while his outside shot has come and gone.