Warriors Star, Impending Free Agent ‘Could Scare Off Suitors’: Analyst

Outside of the Golden State Warriors‘ Big Three of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, there’s likely not a baller in the Bay Area with more goodwill right now than Andrew Wiggins. The Dubs’ unassuming All-Star has pretty much rewritten the book on how to flip a bad hardwood script.

Branded a disappointment as a fledgling pro, Wiggins put his nose to the grindstone with Golden State. In doing so, he elevated his game, excelled in his role and helped his team reclaim the chip after an unexpected jaunt through lottery land.

Along the way, he made highlight-reel plays, peaked when it mattered most and maintained an air of humility as his comeback tale unfolded.

Nevertheless, big questions need to be answered regarding his future with the Warriors. And one hoops scribe can envision a scenario where Wiggins’ personal winning streak comes to a screeching halt.

Wiggins Netting Big-Time Deal (From the Dubs or Elsewhere) Not a Sure Thing?

Bleacher Report‘s Zach Buckley just dropped his list of the Warriors players with the most at stake in 2022-23, and Wiggins — who’s entering a contract year — was a headliner.

“With unrestricted free agency awaiting him after the season, Wiggins could have max money waiting for him if he plays his cards right,” wrote Buckley. There’s no doubt that Wiggins has, at the least, put himself into that conversation with his All-Star nod and strong playoff run.

That said, the ghosts of his T-Wolves days continue to linger, making it difficult to bet the farm on the former No. 1 pick getting another bag.

“Should he falter, though, with his consistency and shooting and lose some of the gains he’s made in Golden State, that could scare off suitors who still remember his frustratingly inconsistent version who never managed to move the needle for the Minnesota Timberwolves.”

Wiggins averaged 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals for Golden State last season while shooting a career-best 39.3% from deep. However, with both he and Jordan Poole eyeing major paydays and the Dubs in an incredible luxury tax crunch, the team must think long and hard before making any high-dollar commitments.

Wiggins’ Wolves Background Gives One Pause

As alluded to by Buckley, Wiggins was once the picture of offensive inefficiency, a disappointing defender and someone who left a lot to be desired as a committed competitor.

“He drove a lot of people crazy in Minnesota. It was not just Jimmy Butler. You could see the potential but he did not approach things like he cared, like it mattered,” a Western Conference coach recently told Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney about Wiggins’ first NBA stop.

“…I mean, you want a guy who gives a s**t and this was not a guy who gave a s**t from everyone you talked to at the beginning of his career.”

However, the coach praised Wiggins and the Warriors for the way in which they turned things around. And partial blame for his rocky start was assigned to the Wolves and their organizational shortcomings.

“Some of what happened in Minnesota was Andrew’s fault, but a lot was the team. What kind of franchise trades that pick plus Wiggins for D’Angelo Russell?”

Whether the new Wiggins is A) here to say and B) finally worthy of the big, Publisher’s Clearing House check remains to be seen. But the baller has been trending in an incredible direction since joining up with Steph and Co.