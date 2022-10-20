Andrew Wiggins Sends Strong Message to Warriors After Extension

The Golden State Warriors made a statement this summer when they signed Andrew Wiggins to a four-year, $109 million contract extension. They showed their commitment to the star wing after he helped them raise their fourth championship banner in eight seasons.

And in turn, Wiggins showed his loyalty. He always speaks highly of the Warriors whenever he’s asked about the organization, and in an interview with Marcus Thompson of The Athletic after inking his new extension, he set a goal that Warriors fans will love to hear.

“I want to be a legend here,” Wiggins said.

When the Warriors traded for Wiggins, his value was at an all-time low. They dealt D’Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves for him and got a valuable first-round pick in return, too. Ever since joining Golden State, Wiggins has expressed how grateful he is that the team made that deal.

And now that he’s a part of the Warriors organization, he’s all in. As he said himself, he wants to be a legend in the gold and blue, and that’s not an easy feat. He’s committed to winning in the Bay Area for a long while, and he’s signed on for at least the next four seasons.

His teammates are happy to have him, too. He makes life easier for everyone around him, including Stephen Curry.

Curry Praises Wiggins’ Fit With Warriors

As a 3&D wing, Wiggins’ primary jobs are to play great defense and known down three-point shots. But he also does a lot more than that. He plays defense against multiple positions, takes on the most important assignments, can create his own shot, and is a stellar rebounder.

Curry said that the fit with Wiggins in Golden State was perfect from Day 1.

“I remember the March of 2020 trade happening,” Curry said, “and feeling very confident that he could fit in. And could rewrite his story as, you know, an elite wing at this level, contribute to a championship team. I think he’s made the biggest strides from that moment to now, and so it’s amazing to see him get rewarded with a ring and championship contract and all that. And for him to feel very confident (in) this being his home. Any time you make trades, you never know how it’s gonna shake out for either team and, thankfully, it’s been a perfect kind of fit and match with Wiggs from Day 1 to now.”

Here's Curry to @ThompsonScribe on why he was especially thrilled when Wiggins got his ring. "I remember March 2020, the trade happened & feeling very confident that he could fit in. Not just fit in, but re-write his story as an elite wing, contribute to a championship team." pic.twitter.com/P2jy4l9Bqp — Jack Winter (@ArmstrongWinter) October 19, 2022

And as far as Wiggins is concerned, the support of his teammates and coaches is all he needs.

Wiggins Sounds Off on Support System

During his time in Minnesota, Wiggins was under a ton of pressure, and there were times when the fanbase would turn on him a bit. But now that he’s in Golden State, he’s come to the realization that the only support he needs is from his teammates, the coaching staff, and himself.

“Perception for a lot of people is reality,” Wiggins said. “If someone says, ‘Oh, this guy doesn’t work hard.’ If I don’t come out in the public and say, ‘No, I do work hard,’ then everyone is going to run with that. But I’m not the one to come out and say that. I’m more like, ‘Think what you want.’ I don’t let it bother me. I know what I do. As long as I’m myself and my teammates believe in me, I don’t need no one else.”

At just 27 years old, Wiggins is in the prime of his career, and Warriors fans should be ecstatic to have him around for the next four seasons.