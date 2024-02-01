Warriors Fielded 1-on-1 Trade Offers for $109 Million Former All-Star: Report

Andrew Wiggins‘ struggles dating back to the second half of last season made him the top trade candidate for the Golden State Warriors.

Wiggins drew interest from the Indiana Pacers before they traded for Pascal Siakam, the kind of difference-maker who slipped through the Warriors’ hands. According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, the Warriors have shopped Wiggins around.

“Wiggins profiles as the most likely Warrior to be dealt. He’s on the first season of a four-year, $109 million extension. The Warriors have fielded player-for-player offers for Wiggins, according to team and league sources. They wouldn’t have to attach a draft pick to get off his deal.

But nothing has made them jump. Wiggins has upped his production and activity lately. He’s back in their starting and closing lineup, able finally to play next to Kuminga (a huge factor in his future) because of Green’s return as the starting center,” Slater wrote on January 30.

Since Green returned from his second suspension, Wiggins has thrived. Over his last five games with Green in the lineup, Wiggins averaged 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 61.1% from the field and 43.8% from the 3-point line.

Wiggins is no longer the deadweight that he once was early in the season.

Draymond Green Unlocked the Andrew Wiggins-Jonathan Kuminga Pairing

Since coach Steve Kerr committed to his new starting five of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and the frontcourt trio of Jonathan Kuminga, Wiggins and Draymond Green, the Warriors are plus-10.6 in their 66 minutes of playing together, per Cleaning The Glass.

Green unlocked the tandem of Wiggins and Kuminga, the odd fit who were terrible before he returned to the lineup.

“Draymond really changed things with his return because he connects those guys at both ends of the floor,” Kerr told reporters after the Warriors’ 119-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on January 30. “Just with his communication defensively and the way he helps get us organized offensively. Great to see Wiggs and JK playing so well, and playing well together. It’s fun. You can see the team is shifting a little bit with the look, and how we’re playing and who we’re playing.”

Jonathan Kuminga Credits Draymond Green’s Leadership

Even before Green’s return Kuminga was already on the rise. But his confidence grew even more upon Green’s return.

In his past seven games, the former lottery pick averaged 25.1 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 61.9% from the field and 54.5% from the 3-point line.

“When he’s attacking the basket like he is, there’s not many people in this league that can jump with him,” Green said of the Warriors rising star.

Kuminga acknowledged that. It’s not that he’s lacking confidence. He is full of it. That’s why he complained about his lack of playing time because he’s confident he can do so much more. All he needed was the green light to go off which did not come until Green gave him.

“It’s always great to have the leader of the team giving [us] that type of confidence and it’s not like we lost it,” Kuminga said. “It’s just that every other day, no matter if we have confidence or not, he’s always there, always hyping me out — me and [Andrew Wiggins] at the same time to just tell us to keep going no matter what.”

And Kuminga has kept going without looking back.