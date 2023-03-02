Anonymous NBA Executive Issues Strong Statement on Warriors

After their 2022 NBA Championship run, fans have been long awaiting the moment that the Golden State Warriors “flip the switch” this season. For the majority of the season, the Dubs’ title defense has been stifled by injuries and inconsistent play. They’ve recently started piecing together some solid outings, winning three straight games.

Golden State’s mini win-streak has bumped them up to fifth place in the West, as of March 2. If they’ve truly found their footing, it couldn’t have come at a better time with the playoffs right around the corner.

At least one NBA executive thinks the Warriors are legit, explaining to NBA reporter Howard Beck that the Dubs are contenders in the Western Conference.

Beck shared details from a recent chat he had with the executive, during an interview on March 1 with KNBR’s Tom Tolbert and Matt Kolsky.

“I just got off the phone an hour ago with a team executive in the Western Conference, and we were talking about who are the favorites (in the conference)?” Howard said. “He didn’t even mention the (Denver) Nuggets. He said, ‘I think it’s the Warriors or (Los Angeles) Clippers.’ ”

Warriors’ Klay Thompson Issues Warning to Entire NBA

The anonymous executive isn’t the only person buying into the Warriors’ recent success. In fact, star guard Klay Thompson recently stated that he and his teammates believe that they can win the championship this season.

“With 20 games left, it’s such a golden opportunity for us to increase our seeding,” he said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Just getting a great rhythm and these role guys are getting such a great experience right now, it’s going to pay off huge come playoff time.”

Thompson added that no team in the league wants to see Golden State in the playoffs.

“And I promise you this, when we’re healthy, no one wants to see us in the postseason,” he claimed. “I promise you that. I mean, we expect to win a championship. While we’re here, everything else is falling short. And that’s a special, privileged position to be in. Not many franchises can wholeheartedly say that.”

"I promise you this … when we're healthy, no one wants to see us in the postseason." – Klay pic.twitter.com/bmQAvDgNNc — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 1, 2023

Draymond Green Drops Strong Statement on Warriors

Despite the current hot streak, Draymond Green isn’t riding quite as high as Thompson. Following the Warriors’ February 28 comeback win over the Portland Trailblazers, Green pointed out that Golden State hasn’t battled through adversity all that well this season.

“What you figure out is, can the team withstand adversity?” Green said. “Quite frankly, this team has not throughout the season. You look at where we are and you say we’ve done a pretty good job of withstanding it, but there’s times where adversities have hit and we haven’t responded well to it.”

Green went on to add that it’s about time things started to click for the Dubs.

“That’s growth, right? That’s the growth you want to see…That’s where you want to be. It’s Game 62, so it’s about time that you start turning that corner.”

Play

Draymond Green Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors dominate Portland Trail Blazers 123-105 Draymond Green Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors dominate Portland Trail Blazers 123-105 2023-03-01T06:30:20Z

The Warriors will look to extend their winning streak to four games on Thursday when they host the Clippers at Chase Center.