Anthony Edwards Issues Strong Statement on Stephen Curry After Warriors Collapse

The Golden State Warriors’ rollercoaster of a season continued on Wednesday night, when they fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Golden State looked to have the February 1 win locked up, but collapsed in the fourth quarter. The Dubs were up 96-82 with 11:12 to play in regulation and allowed the Wolves to force overtime. Minnesota was able to carry over the momentum and take away the 119-114 victory.

After downing the Warriors, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards discussed the difficulty that comes with playing against Stephen Curry.

“We was tired, man. They just play fast. Steph don’t stop,” Edwards said via Dane Moore. “He played the whole 4th and didn’t stop moving, didn’t stop running around. If I play the whole 4th, when I pass it up, I’m probably going to stand still in the corner and catch my breath.”

Anthony Edwards on GSW's pace: “We was tired, man. They just play fast. Steph don’t stop. He played the whole 4th and didn’t stop moving, didn’t stop running around. If I play the whole 4th, when I pass it up, I’m probably going to stand still in the corner and catch my breath." — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) February 2, 2023

The former No. 1 overall pick finished the night with 27 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals.

Steve Kerr Speaks on James Wiseman’s Status With Warriors

Edwards was picked just one spot ahead of Warriors center James Wiseman. To say the very least, the two have had very different starts to their NBA careers.

The Wolves star has seen no shortage of opportunity since being drafted and has flourished. He averages 24.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game, while shooting 46.3% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Wiseman has appeared in just 58 games in three seasons with Golden State, and hasn’t been adding to that number at all as of late. The 21-year-old hasn’t logged any minutes for the Warriors in over a month, last checking in against the Utah Jazz on December 28.

Following the team’s January 29 practice, Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr explained to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole that he recently had a chat with Wiseman.

“I did, just because it’s hard as a young player to have to go through this,” Kerr told Poole. “And you need reps. And you haven’t been through the league for a long time, and you don’t always understand what’s happening.”

Kerr then gave some insight to why the 7-foot 1-inch big man hasn’t been seeing the floor.

“I would love to get him out there, but right now, JaMychal is playing really well. Obviously, we’ve gone to a smaller lineup, so that Loon and Draymond are not playing together as much. It creates a little bit of a logjam at that position. James just has to stay ready.”

Warriors’ Steve Kerr ‘Feels Bad’ for James Wiseman

Though he’s the one dictating Wiseman’s minutes with the Warriors, Kerr has seemingly been as empathetic as possible. During a recent appearance on 95.7 The Game’s Damon & Ratto, he spoke about feeling bad for the situation the 21-year-old is currently in.

“I think that’s a fair question,” Kerr said when asked if the team feels obligated to either play Wiseman or trade him. “One of the things I tell James from time to time, is that I feel bad for him because of the circumstances. He’s had a tough go with the injuries, the injuries definitely set him back. But the bottom line is he’s a really talented young guy playing on a veteran team.”