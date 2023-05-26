When one thinks back on the Golden State Warriors‘ recent dynasty, there’s really no shortage of big moments to reminisce about.

Klay Thompson dropping 37 points in a single quarter during a 2015 bout with the Kings rates highly. So, too, does Kevin Durant’s dagger three during Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals against LeBron James and the Cavs. Then there’s the Dubs’ comeback from a 3-1 series deficit against KD and the Thunder the year before, Stephen Curry‘s 60-foot buzzer-beater during a close-out effort against the Grizz in ’15, et al.

However, it would be nigh impossible to talk about the Warriors’ dynastic years without at least making mention of Steph’s daughter, Riley, who stole hearts and headlines with her antics during a handful of postgame pressers during the middle years of the dynasty.

If she had known then what she knows now, though, Steph’s wife, Ayesha Curry, may not have allowed her oldest daughter to become the center of attention in such a way.

Ayesha Curry Speaks Out on Her Children Being Documented by the Media

Play

Video Video related to ayesha curry has regrets about daughter riley’s viral moments with warriors 2023-05-26T17:02:01-04:00

Ayesha Curry made her proclamation about Riley — who will turn 11 this summer — being overexposed in the media in a May 24 digital cover feature for Insider. While it all seemed natural at the time, she’s remorseful now for having brought Riley into that space.

“When the social media thing started, nobody knew what that was going to become,” she said. “If we had known back in the day just how chaotic it would make life, I don’t think we would’ve done it. But we were just genuinely living our lives back then. And we thought, ‘This is our kid. We’re bringing our kid along.’”

Now she and Steph are doing their best to give their children something resembling a normal childhood, without having to experience media scrutiny.

Per the Insider story, none of their three kids have social media accounts or cellphones. However, Ayesha and her sharpshooting husband are also doing their best to strike a healthy balance between what’s public and what’s private; social media and real life.

“Where’s the middle ground, where we’re strict, but we’re also allowing our kids to experience life?” she says. “We’re trying to figure out what that balance is. Just kind of learn as you go, right?”

Draymond Green Tops B/R’s Free-Agent Big Board for the Warriors

Although the conventional wisdom is that the Warriors probably need to get Steph and Klay more help if the team truly wants to climb back onto its old championship perch, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley believes that Draymond Green — who has a player option for 2023-24 — will be the most important free-agent domino to fall in Golden State.

Wrote Buckley: