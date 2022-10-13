Ex-Warriors Sent Packing by Dubs’ California Rival

The Golden State Warriors made moves to pare down their roster ahead of opening night, although not in the way that anyone expected. Rather than cutting any of their camp signees/Exhibit 10 ballers, the Warriors instead parted ways with two-way players Quinndary Weatherspoon and Lester Quiñones.

As a result, the competition for the club’s two-way roster spots is suddenly open with just one preseason contest left before the games that matter start.

Golden State isn’t the only place where cuts are being made, though. Teams around the Association are also trimming the fat in an effort to get their rosters down to the league maximum of 15 players (plus two two-way guys).

To that end — just 90 miles up I-80 — the Sacramento Kings made some cuts of their own, parting ways with a pair of Dubs alums.

Kings Release Former Warriors Cook & Bazemore

Per an announcement from the team on Thursday, the Kings have officially waived point guard Quinn Cook and winger Kent Bazemore. Both players had appeared in just two preseason games with the team, averaging less than 10 minutes per outing along the way.

For his part, Cook put up 6.5 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 45.5% from the floor and 40% from three-point range. Bazemore, meanwhile, averaged 4.0 points, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals per outing and connected on 42.9% of his shot attempts.

With their dismissal, the Kings’ roster now stands at 18 with one preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers left to play.

Of course, Cook spent parts of two seasons with the Warriors from 2017 to 2019. In doing so, he made two trips to the NBA Finals and won a championship ring with the team in 2018. He went on to capture a second ring with the Lakers in 2020 before having cups of coffee with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Lokomotiv Kuban of the Russian VTB United League and the Kings’ G League affiliate in Stockton.

As for Bazemore, the wily vet actually began his career with the Warriors back in 2012 and then returned to the team for the 2020-21 campaign. He famously made the decision to turn down more money/years with the team at that point in order to join the Lakers, with whom he believed he’d have a better chance to win a title.

Instead, the Lakers were a lottery team and the Dubs captured the chip. And Bazemore made no secret of the fact that he regretted the move, expressing his regret via Twitter.

Draymond Green Ranked Among League’s Best Bigs

Bleacher Report just put out its list of the top 25 big men in the NBA for the 2022-23 season. And while Draymond Green is now in his mid-30s and fresh off of his weird altercation with teammate Jordan Poole, the four-time All-Star still earned a spot on the list at No. 13.

Wrote B/R’s Andy Bailey: