3x NBA All-Star ‘Open’ to Warriors as Trade Talks Restart: Report

Trade Talks Start Again

While it was not clear whether the Sixers had backed off the steep asking price for Simmons, Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports reported this week that the two sides had re-engaged in trade talks and that Philadelphia was “extremely motivated to get this deal done.”

Golden State’s location could give the team an advantage over other potential contenders. In an appearance on 95.7 The Game, Dumas said that Simmons wants to find a destination that will accommodate his active social life.

“He sees Toronto, he sees Portland and Ben, to be frank, being the young socialite that he is, he’s not looking to go to any of those situations,” Dumas said. “He’s open to the California teams.”

Dumas added that Simmons has cut off even some of his teammates, not returning calls from Joel Embiid and having all communication go through his agent.

Deal Could Still be Unlikely

Despite the potential opening, there is not much hope that Golden State would be able to swing the trade. For one, the Warriors just used two of the key assets that Philadelphia was reportedly seeking, the No. 7 and No. 14 picks in last week’s NBA draft. The Warriors snagged Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody with the selections.

That may not entirely close the door on a deal. In his final pre-draft prediction, CBS Sports writer Colin Ward-Henninger had the Warriors taking Kuminga but potentially using him as trade bait.

Golden State is getting pressure from its star players to draft win-now talent, but that all changes if Kuminga is on the board. Now you’re looking at a potentially elite prospect who needs a lot of development, but who could also help push your offer over the top in a potential trade for a superstar down the road. It might not make Warriors fans happy, but you can see the logic of taking the best upside prospect here, which is probably Kuminga, and then taking a player at No. 14 who is more ready to contribute right away.

Still, there was plenty of doubt around whether the Warriors could ultimately land Simmons. Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area declared that the deal was more than likely not going to happen.

“You never know what might happen in the NBA, but you definitely should not expect to see Simmons rocking a Dubs uniform next season,” he wrote.

