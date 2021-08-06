3x NBA All-Star ‘Open’ to Warriors as Trade Talks Restart: Report

The Golden State Warriors reportedly did not get very far in trade talks for Ben Simmons the last time around, but the dynamic could be changing amid the All-Star big man’s rapidly deteriorating relationship with the Philadelphia 76ers and his openness to moving to the Bay Area.
Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported last week that the Sixers proposed a deal that would have sent Simmons to Golden State in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, and four first-round picks, an offer that the Warriors found far too steep. Since then, the relationship between Simmons and the Sixers has reportedly fallen apart, with NBA insider and Bleacher Report writer Jason Dumas claiming that the two sides are no longer speaking directly. Dumas noted that this could create an opening for Golden State.
“Ben Simmons has cut off communication with basically everyone in the Sixers organization,” Dumas tweeted. “Everything is going thru his agent, Rich Paul. Ben is open to going to the GSWs though he doesn’t have much leverage in the situation.”
Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 6.9 assists last season, but was sharply criticized for his play in the conference semifinals, where averaged just 9.9 points and was 15-for-45 from the free-throw line (33.3%).
Trade Talks Start Again
While it was not clear whether the Sixers had backed off the steep asking price for Simmons, Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports reported this week that the two sides had re-engaged in trade talks and that Philadelphia was “extremely motivated to get this deal done.”
Golden State’s location could give the team an advantage over other potential contenders. In an appearance on 95.7 The Game, Dumas said that Simmons wants to find a destination that will accommodate his active social life.
“He sees Toronto, he sees Portland and Ben, to be frank, being the young socialite that he is, he’s not looking to go to any of those situations,” Dumas said. “He’s open to the California teams.”
Dumas added that Simmons has cut off even some of his teammates, not returning calls from Joel Embiid and having all communication go through his agent.
Deal Could Still be Unlikely
Despite the potential opening, there is not much hope that Golden State would be able to swing the trade. For one, the Warriors just used two of the key assets that Philadelphia was reportedly seeking, the No. 7 and No. 14 picks in last week’s NBA draft. The Warriors snagged Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody with the selections.
That may not entirely close the door on a deal. In his final pre-draft prediction, CBS Sports writer Colin Ward-Henninger had the Warriors taking Kuminga but potentially using him as trade bait.
Golden State is getting pressure from its star players to draft win-now talent, but that all changes if Kuminga is on the board. Now you’re looking at a potentially elite prospect who needs a lot of development, but who could also help push your offer over the top in a potential trade for a superstar down the road. It might not make Warriors fans happy, but you can see the logic of taking the best upside prospect here, which is probably Kuminga, and then taking a player at No. 14 who is more ready to contribute right away.
Still, there was plenty of doubt around whether the Warriors could ultimately land Simmons. Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area declared that the deal was more than likely not going to happen.
“You never know what might happen in the NBA, but you definitely should not expect to see Simmons rocking a Dubs uniform next season,” he wrote.
